News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 25, 2021

News Hits

Detroit's expanded 'Good Neighbor' program allows anyone over 55 to get vaccinated if they escort an eligible Detroit senior

Posted By on Thu, Feb 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

The folks over at State Farm insurance, as well as the late great Mr. Rogers, would likely be very into Detroit's latest push to get more people vaccinated through its "Good Neighbor" program.

As of Wednesday, the city expanded the program to allow metro Detroiters over the age of 55 to schedule a vaccination at Detroit's drive-thru TCF Center vaccination site as long as they bring along a Detroiter over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions or any Detroiter over 65 to also get vaccinated. Appointments for both parties must be made at the same time.



“Thanks to Gov. Whitmer’s announcement earlier today expanding the Good Neighbor Program, we are again able to expand access to vaccinations at TCF Center to anyone who knows a Detroiter age 60 or older and is willing to drive them to their appointment,” Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. “We want to make sure we are using every opportunity we have to get our most vulnerable residents vaccinated, especially our senior citizens.”

According to Detroitmi.gov, the list of conditions includes cancer (current and in remission), asthma, heart conditions, hypertension, sickle cell disease, HIV, COPD, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cystic fibrosis, and liver disease, among others.

The Good Neighbors program, which aims to inoculate older and more vulnerable populations, is an extension of the city's Senior Saturdays program, which serves as pop-up vaccination centers for Detroit's seniors. Currently, locations for those 60 years old and older with chronic conditions and those 65 and up include Grace Community Church at 21001 Moross Rd., Kemeny Recreation Center at 2260 S. Fort St., Fellowship Chapel at 7707 W. Outer Drive, and Second Ebenezer Church at 14601 Dequindre St.

Those who need a ride to Senior Saturday locations, TCF Center, or local Meijer stores administering vaccines and cannot locate a “good neighbor” to escort them can take advantage of IntelliRide, a transportation service contracted by the city to offer rides to vaccination sites for a $2 fee, which can be waived for those who cannot afford to pay.

The city also recently expanded its vaccination eligibility to Detroit residents 18 years and older with disabilities and developmental disorders, such as cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, muscular dystrophy, ADHD, spina bifida, and people with hearing and vision impairments.

According to the City of Detroit's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 9.8% of Detroit residents have been vaccinated, and more than 79,000 doses have been administered.

The full list of eligible individuals who can schedule appointments at TCF now includes:

  • Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit

  • Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit

  • Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older (born in 1955 or before)

  • K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers

  • S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit

  • Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time

  • State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit

  • Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation

  • Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit

  • Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit

  • Members of the city’s disabled community

  • Home health care workers living in Detroit

Good Neighbor appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505. For more information on Detroit's vaccination sites and eligibility requirements, visit Detroitmi.gov.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes
Crisis management, Texas style
Free Will Astrology (Feb. 24-March 2)
Savage Love: De-Kinked
Scared Trumpers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan lung transplant recipient dies after doctors discover donor lungs were infected with COVID-19 Read More

  2. Michigan Attorney General charges two Trump supporters with threatening Democratic public officials Read More

  3. Detroit Land Bank subcontractor faces felony charges over asbestos work Read More

  4. Rush Limbaugh’s legacy of ashes Read More

  5. Inkster official resigns as police investigate what he did with payment from Biden campaign Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation