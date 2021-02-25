Detroit's expanded 'Good Neighbor' program allows anyone over 55 to get vaccinated if they escort an eligible Detroit senior

- Food Service Workers, including grocery store, restaurant, meat packing and food and beverage handling employees living or working in Detroit
- Security guards and janitors living or working in Detroit
- Any resident of the City of Detroit who is age 65 or older (born in 1955 or before)
- K-12 teachers and support staff and day care workers
- S. Post Office Employees who live or work in Detroit
- Employees of the City of Detroit or city-related agencies who are working from their regular job site (Employees working from home are not eligible at this time
- State and Federal Law enforcement working in Detroit
- Members of the Clergy interacting with members of their congregation
- Funeral Home/mortuary employees working in Detroit
- Paid and unpaid persons in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials working in Detroit
- Members of the city’s disabled community
- Home health care workers living in Detroit
