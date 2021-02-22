Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Snyder's lawyers argue 'neglecting a city is not a crime' in Flint water crisis case

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 12:57 PM

click to enlarge Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder faces charges of willful neglect in the Flint water crisis. - VASILIS ASVESTAS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • vasilis asvestas / Shutterstock.com
  • Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder faces charges of willful neglect in the Flint water crisis.

Attorneys representing Michigan's former Governor Rick Snyder, charged with two misdemeanors as part of a years-long investigation into the Flint water crisis, are arguing that their client cannot be charged because "Neglecting a city is not a crime," according to a court filing on Monday.

"Neglecting a city is not a crime — certainly not one with which Governor Snyder has been charged," Snyder attorney Brian Lennon wrote in the filing. "Nor did Governor Snyder have any duties 'owed specifically to Flint.'"



Snyder's team also argues that the grand jury indictment was a procedural error because it came from Genesee County, and Snyder worked in Lansing in Ingham County.

"His alleged crimes were committed, if at all, from that location, not in the city of Flint or anywhere else in Genesee County," Lennon wrote, adding that Snyder's legal team believes charging him from there has to do with "reasons that almost certainly have much to do with attempting to tip the scales in their favor."

The filing comes ahead of a scheduled hearing Tuesday where Snyder's legal team will ask a judge to dismiss the indictment.

Snyder was charged in January for two counts of willful neglect of duty, which carry a punishment of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Eight others were also charged for alleged crimes for their part in the Flint water crisis.

The Flint water crisis led to at least 12 deaths (and possibly many more) due to an outbreak of Legionaires' disease, and the poisoning of tens of thousands more with exposure to lead.

Last year, the state of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement for Flint residents.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 17-23)
2 partisan 2 convict
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists Read More

  2. Rally planned in Grosse Pointe Park after KKK flag displayed near Black neighbor’s home Read More

  3. Inkster official resigns as police investigate what he did with payment from Biden campaign Read More

  4. Michigan earns 'C' grade for gun safety, prompting activists to call for tougher firearm laws Read More

  5. New bill would permanently ban water shutoffs for vulnerable Michigan residents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation