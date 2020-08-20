Michigan reaches $600M settlement in Flint water crisis lawsuits

• Working to help the city complete lead service-line replacement;
• A 2021 State budget that includes millions of dollars for Flint’s ongoing nutrition programs, child health care services, early childhood programs, lead prevention and abatement, school aid, services to seniors, and other programs supporting people in Flint who were previously exposed to lead and other contaminants.
• A 2020 budget that included $120M to clean up drinking water through investments in water infrastructure;
• Creating the Office of the Clean Water Public Advocate, and the appointment of a clean water public advocate and an environmental justice public advocate; and
• New lead and copper water quality standards that are the strictest in the nation.
