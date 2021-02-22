Email
Print
Share

Monday, February 22, 2021

Ex-Mich. House Speaker Chatfield’s opposition to LGBTQ protections cost him a six-figure job

Posted By on Mon, Feb 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering. - MICHIGAN HOUSE
  • Michigan House
  • Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering.

His bigotry finally caught up with him.

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, who was an outspoken opponent of LGBTQ protections when he was in the Legislature, resigned Monday from his new six-figure job amid heavy criticism.



Chatfield, a Republican from Levering, was hired earlier this month as CEO of Southwest Michigan First, an economic development group. The announcement was met with strong backlash from community and business leaders.

In a letter of resignation posted on Twitter, Chatfield apologized for causing an “unfortunate controversy” but stood by his “Christian” beliefs.

"As a Christian, I believe the Bible. I don’t want to hide from that," Chatfield wrote. "Nor do I want to run from that. I don’t say that as a shield, and I certainly don’t say that to use as a weapon. I say it only because I want to be open and honest. And I don’t want to feel I have to be quiet about that within this community so I could collect a paycheck."

He added, "I can’t truthfully apologize for various conservative beliefs I espoused while in office, and I don’t think you wanted that. But many of my political opinions were causing an uproar. That much was obvious.”


While serving in the state House from 2015 to 2020, Chatfield opposed amending the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to ban discrimination based on gender identify and sexual orientation.

Soon after Southwest Michigan First announced it had hired Chatfield on Feb. 11, advocates of the civil rights act called for his resignation. The city of Kalamazoo and the Kalamazoo Promise also cut ties and funding to the group.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Acquitted
Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator
The nation’s first Black-owned TV station, founded in Detroit, is now a historic landmark
Savage Love: Pandemic pressures
2 partisan 2 convict
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. How a Michigan couple radicalized the state’s GOP and emboldened insurrectionists Read More

  2. Rally planned in Grosse Pointe Park after KKK flag displayed near Black neighbor’s home Read More

  3. Michigan earns 'C' grade for gun safety, prompting activists to call for tougher firearm laws Read More

  4. New bill would permanently ban water shutoffs for vulnerable Michigan residents Read More

  5. Senate Democrats are more comfortable being prey than predator Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 17, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation