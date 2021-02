Republican Sen. Shirkey loses top aide to Democratic AG Nessel

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, who came under fire last week for falsely suggesting the Jan. 6 insurrection was “a hoax,” is losing a top adviser to Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel.Amber McCann, Shirkey’s deputy chief of staff and press secretary, is leaving to work in Nessel’s office as a director of special projects within the Office of Public Information & Education, Crain’s Detroit Business first reported Thursday."Ms. McCann has a reputation as a tireless worker and consummate professional and Attorney General Nessel is eager for her to continue serving the people of our state," Nessel spokeswoman Kelly Rossman-McKinney said in a statement.It’s unclear what prompted McCann, who has worked for Senate Republicans since 2006, to begin working for a top Democrat.Shirkey, a Clarksdale Republican, faced a barrage of criticism after Metro Times reported last week that he told Hillsdale County Republican Party leaders that the U.S. Capitol riot was “staged” by Trump opponents.Shirkey has also cozied up to militiamen. Two weeks after dozens of armed protesters forced their way into the state Capitol last April to protest Governor Whitmer's stay-at-home order, Shirkey spoke at one of their events, sharing a stage with one of the 13 men charged with plotting to kidnap Whitmer.couldn’t reach McCann for comment.She begins working in the attorney general’s office on March 8.