Michigan state Sen. Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County GOP, says he doesn't 'give a shit'

• Open support of the termination of the electoral college, one of the most important checks and balances that protect our Republican from democratic mob rule.
• Complete and utter surrender to Governor Gretchen Whitmer in regards to her unconscionable and unconstitutional shutdown of small businesses.
• Abusing our taxpayer dollars to manipulate elections by creating paid political positions to help his protégées and heir apparent garner electoral advantages.
• The condemnation of peaceful protesters at the Capital, publicly declaring them “a bunch of jackasses.”
• Proclaiming those who peacefully exercise their right to open carry at the Capitol should be “handcuffed, finger printed, and given a long-standing photo they can frame at home.”
• Actively working against patriotic candidates in district he does not live in.
• Refusal to hold Governor Gretchen Whitmer accountable for boldly disobeying a Michigan Supreme Court decision.
• Working openly behind the scenes to repeal and terminate Michigan’s Constitutionally passed and enacted term limits laws for the State Legislature.
