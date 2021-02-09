See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Michigan state Sen. Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County GOP, says he doesn't 'give a shit'

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey

The Hillsdale County Republican Party voted Monday to censure Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey for condemning the armed protesters who stormed the state Capitol, surrendering to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and other alleged “actions and inactions.”

At a tense, video-recorded meeting at a diner last week, county party members hurled insults at Shirkey for not taking a more hardline position in Lansing.



“You’re a liar,” one of the members told Shirkey.

Another said, “We’re not going to go along to get along. We’re done with it, Mike.”

Shirkey responded, “If you want to bully, go ahead and bully.”

One of the members fired back, “I call you a pussy if you call me a bully."

When warned about the upcoming censure vote, Shirkey said, “I don’t give a shit. ... I don't care.”

The party’s executive board voted 14-5 to censure Shirkey.

Among the reasons for the censure was Shirkey’s support of a ban on the open carry of firearms at the state Capitol “when no violent attack with firearms has ever taken place.” Shirkey’s support of the ban came after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The party also excoriated Shirkey for calling armed protesters who stormed the state Capitol in April “a bunch of jackasses.”

At the meeting in the diner, Shirkey encouraged one of the party members to test the constitutionality of the ban.

"Carry in your long gun now and test it," Shirkey said.

According to the Hillsdale GOP, the other allegations against Shirkey are:

• Open support of the termination of the electoral college, one of the most important checks and balances that protect our Republican from democratic mob rule.

• Complete and utter surrender to Governor Gretchen Whitmer in regards to her unconscionable and unconstitutional shutdown of small businesses.

• Abusing our taxpayer dollars to manipulate elections by creating paid political positions to help his protégées and heir apparent garner electoral advantages.

• The condemnation of peaceful protesters at the Capital, publicly declaring them “a bunch of jackasses.”

• Proclaiming those who peacefully exercise their right to open carry at the Capitol should be “handcuffed, finger printed, and given a long-standing photo they can frame at home.”

• Actively working against patriotic candidates in district he does not live in.

• Refusal to hold Governor Gretchen Whitmer accountable for boldly disobeying a Michigan Supreme Court decision.

• Working openly behind the scenes to repeal and terminate Michigan’s Constitutionally passed and enacted term limits laws for the State Legislature.

