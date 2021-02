Michigan state Sen. Shirkey censured by Hillsdale County GOP, says he doesn't 'give a shit'

click to enlarge Courtesy photo

Michigan Sen. Mike Shirkey

The Hillsdale County Republican Party voted Monday to censure Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey for condemning the armed protesters who stormed the state Capitol, surrendering to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and other alleged “actions and inactions.”At a tense, video-recorded meeting at a diner last week, county party members hurled insults at Shirkey for not taking a more hardline position in Lansing.“You’re a liar,” one of the members told Shirkey.Another said, “We’re not going to go along to get along. We’re done with it, Mike.”Shirkey responded, “If you want to bully, go ahead and bully.”One of the members fired back, “I call you a pussy if you call me a bully."When warned about the upcoming censure vote, Shirkey said, “I don’t give a shit. ... I don't care.”The party’s executive board voted 14-5 to censure Shirkey.Among the reasons for the censure was Shirkey’s support of a ban on the open carry of firearms at the state Capitol “when no violent attack with firearms has ever taken place.” Shirkey’s support of the ban came after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.The party also excoriated Shirkey for calling armed protesters who stormed the state Capitol in April “a bunch of jackasses.” At the meeting in the diner, Shirkey encouraged one of the party members to test the constitutionality of the ban."Carry in your long gun now and test it," Shirkey said.According to the Hillsdale GOP, the other allegations against Shirkey are: