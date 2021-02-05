See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Rashida Tlaib cried while recounting the death threats she's received in House Floor speech

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - PHIL PASQUINI / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com
  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib got emotional while recounting the death threats she's received since joining Congress during a House Floor speech on Thursday.

As the Senate prepares for its impeachment trial of ex-President Donald Trump, it's considering whether the rally Trump held on Jan. 6 incited the mob who attacked the Capitol, leading to a bloody clash that left at least five dead and lawmakers fearing for their lives.



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arranged a special session on Thursday for lawmakers to share their experiences. While Tlaib wasn't at the Capitol on Jan. 6 — she had said she was home sick that day after experiencing a bit of an adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine — she asked to speak last to talk about her experiences as a Democratic lawmaker.

Tlaib said the death threats started on her first day in Congress in 2018, when the FBI pulled her aside during orientation and told her about threats that were so serious they decided to visit a man's home to investigate.

"I didn't even get sworn in yet, and someone wanted me dead for just existing," Tlaib said.

Tlaib said the threats only continued, becoming "uglier" and "more violent." One celebrated the New Zealand massacre, in which a man killed 51 worshippers at two mosques, while another mentioned her son by name.

"Each one paralyzed me each time," Tlaib said. "So what happened on January 6th, all I could do was thank Allah that I wasn't here." At this point, Ocasio-Cortez stood by her side, comforting her.

Tlaib said she documents the threats she receives and reports them to authorities. She even said her family members have asked her to carry a gun.

"Please, please take what happened on January 6 seriously. It will lead to more death, and we can do better," Tlaib said. "We must do better."

Ocasio-Cortez also said Republicans must not be allowed to forget what happened.

"Some are already demanding that we move on or, worse, attempting to minimize, discredit or belittle the accounts of survivors,” Ocasio-Cortez said. "In doing so, they not only further harm those who were there that day and provide cover for those responsible, but they also send a tremendously damaging message to survivors of trauma all across this country, that the way to deal with trauma, violence and targeting is to paper it over, minimize it and move on."

You can watch the speeches here.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Detroit drug cops accused of corruption, face potential felony charges Read More

  2. Detroit man imprisoned for 26 years on murder conviction is freed over flimsy evidence Read More

  3. Senate bills would ban Confederate flag from Michigan Capitol, declare Juneteenth as official state holiday Read More

  4. Michigan orders Marathon refinery to pay fines, improve air quality in Southwest Detroit Read More

  5. University of Michigan research shows Whitmer's tough coronavirus measures saved lives Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation