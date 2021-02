Michigan man sentenced for pointing BB gun at Black man who was grilling with his child

click to enlarge Kent County Sheriff's Office

Mark Tiffany.

A Kent County man who pointed a BB gun at a Black man who was grilling with his 8-year-old son in the parking lot of a motel was sentenced Thursday to 222 days in jail and probation.Police said Mark Tiffany, 45, also made racist comments before and after he pointed the long BB gun with a scope at Demetric Boyd.In previous testimony, Boyd said he feared for his life and thought the BB gun was a real rifle. He said Tiffany used racist language in the past.Tiffany was convicted of ethnic intimidation.Kent County Circuit Judge Mark Trusock admonished Boyd.“You made very racist remarks. Not only at the scene, but also in the back of a police cruiser as they were transporting you to jail,” Trusock said, MLive reports . “To make these hurtful, racist statements simply because of the color of a person’s skin is unacceptable and outrageous. One of our basic principles is that all people are created equal. No one should have to tolerate your racist comments.”Tiffany won’t return to jail because he received credit for the 222 days he already spent in jail awaiting sentencing.The judge warned Tiffany that he would end up back in jail if he uses racist language again.On Tiffany’s Facebook page, he made other racist comments, including that Black people’s culture should be eliminated, police said.