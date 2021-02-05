See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Michigan man sentenced for pointing BB gun at Black man who was grilling with his child

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 10:24 AM

click to enlarge Mark Tiffany. - KENT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Kent County Sheriff's Office
  • Mark Tiffany.

A Kent County man who pointed a BB gun at a Black man who was grilling with his 8-year-old son in the parking lot of a motel was sentenced Thursday to 222 days in jail and probation.

Police said Mark Tiffany, 45, also made racist comments before and after he pointed the long BB gun with a scope at Demetric Boyd.



In previous testimony, Boyd said he feared for his life and thought the BB gun was a real rifle. He said Tiffany used racist language in the past.

Tiffany was convicted of ethnic intimidation.

Kent County Circuit Judge Mark Trusock admonished Boyd.

“You made very racist remarks. Not only at the scene, but also in the back of a police cruiser as they were transporting you to jail,” Trusock said, MLive reports. “To make these hurtful, racist statements simply because of the color of a person’s skin is unacceptable and outrageous. One of our basic principles is that all people are created equal. No one should have to tolerate your racist comments.”

Tiffany won’t return to jail because he received credit for the 222 days he already spent in jail awaiting sentencing.

The judge warned Tiffany that he would end up back in jail if he uses racist language again.

On Tiffany’s Facebook page, he made other racist comments, including that Black people’s culture should be eliminated, police said.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Detroit drug cops accused of corruption, face potential felony charges Read More

  2. Detroit man imprisoned for 26 years on murder conviction is freed over flimsy evidence Read More

  3. Senate bills would ban Confederate flag from Michigan Capitol, declare Juneteenth as official state holiday Read More

  4. Michigan orders Marathon refinery to pay fines, improve air quality in Southwest Detroit Read More

  5. University of Michigan research shows Whitmer's tough coronavirus measures saved lives Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation