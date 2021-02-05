See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 5, 2021

Detroit gets green light to begin demolishing, renovating thousands of blighted homes

Posted By on Fri, Feb 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge More than 20,000 vacant houses create blight in Detroit. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • More than 20,000 vacant houses create blight in Detroit.

Detroit’s ambitious project to renovate and demolish thousands of homes will move forward soon after the city announced Friday that it has sold $175 million in bonds to finance the endeavor.

Voters in November approved the sale of the bonds as part of Prop N, an initiative to sell $250 million worth of bonds to demolish 8,000 dilapidated houses and fix up another 8,000 salvageable homes.



The city plans to sell another $75 million in bonds next year.

Mayor Mike Duggan said the city, which emerged from bankruptcy in December 2014, had no problems selling the first bonds, a strong sign that the city has bounced back financially.

“The incredibly strong interest in these bonds is a direct reflection of investor’s confidence in Detroit’s strong financial management and that starts with our Office of Chief Financial Officer,” Duggan said in a statement. “CFO Jay Rising, Chief Deputy CFOs Tanya Stoudemire and John Naglick, and their entire team have done a tremendous job managing the city’s finances to put us in a strong position, now and for the future.”

The city will begin preparing the vacant Land Bank houses until they can be demolished or renovated.

The City Council is expected to soon approve contracts for the first 1,380 demolitions. All seven companies involved in the first demolitions are headquartered in Detroit, and five are Black-owned, the city said.

The strong interest in the bonds helped Detroit secure a relatively low 3.36% interest rate.

“Investors took notice of Detroit’s steady progress in building financial strength and swiftly responding to the pandemic driven revenue shortfalls,” Rising said. “They saw that while the COVID-19 crisis may have slowed this positive trend, it did not reverse it.”

Supporters of Prop N said the project is important because blighted homes increase crime, attract arsonists, and lower property values.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Feb. 3-9)
The irritable hand of the free market
Diagnosing healthcare in America: The case for Medicare for All
Qongress
The Republican Party cannot decouple itself from extremism
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan man sentenced for pointing BB gun at Black man who was grilling with his child Read More

  2. Ex-Detroit drug cops accused of corruption, face potential felony charges Read More

  3. Detroit man imprisoned for 26 years on murder conviction is freed over flimsy evidence Read More

  4. Michigan orders Marathon refinery to pay fines, improve air quality in Southwest Detroit Read More

  5. Senate bills would ban Confederate flag from Michigan Capitol, declare Juneteenth as official state holiday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 3, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Coronavirus Resources
Music to Watch
Outdoor dining
Best of Detroit
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation