See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 18, 2021

Remembering Dr. King: Peaceful leader and 'agitator'

Posted By on Mon, Jan 18, 2021 at 8:51 AM

click to enlarge The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, will speak to Michiganders during a virtual event. - LBJ LIBRARY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • LBJ Library/WikiMedia Commons
  • The daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King, will speak to Michiganders during a virtual event.

Michiganders are not letting the pandemic stop observances honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Junior.

Elaine Hardy, chair of the Martin Luther King Junior Commission of Mid-Michigan, said in the wake of global outrage against racism, Dr. King's message of equality and justice is more important than ever.



She noted while King was a peaceful civil-rights leader, he didn't sit quietly on the sidelines.

"He really was an agitator, and he understood that he needed to remind America of the promise that she was to all people, but how that promise was denied for poor people and Black people," Hardy explained. "And he did so very forcefully and with some very plain language. "

Around the state, annual events including performances and lectures will be held virtually, while others include volunteer projects which will be socially-distanced.

Hardy noted the commission is honored to be hosting King's daughter, Dr. Bernice King, during its Day of Celebration, which will be broadcast on WILX-TV 10 in Lansing and on social media at 7 p.m.

MLK Day also is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service, which Hardy noted is not just about "one" day.

"It really should be a day to wake people up again to the idea that every day should be a day that they go out and serve humanity," Hardy implored. "We should always be a voice for people who do not have voice. We should always say something or do something when we see injustice."

The Michigan Community Service Commission is supporting 56 volunteer projects that will benefit local communities.

Volunteers will be giving back in several ways, including thanking health-care workers, distributing food and providing child-size masks to youth groups.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Horoscopes (Jan. 13-19)
Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day
The world's greatest democracy!
The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical
MAGA Mob
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Judge drops charges against 28 Black Lives Matter protesters in Detroit Read More

  2. The U.K. coronavirus mutation has arrived in Michigan Read More

  3. The COVID-19 vaccines are finally here, but many in Michigan are skeptical Read More

  4. Imprisoned for nearly 48 years, artist and former boxer Ray Gray might finally see the light of day Read More

  5. Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump, says he has bought body armor amid threats Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 13, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation