Biden picks Gov. Whitmer to serve as a Democratic National Committee vice chair

click to enlarge State of Michigan

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday nominated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to serve as one of the Democratic National Committee’s four vice chairs.In a news release, Biden’s team called Whitmer a "trailblazer" who has served with "grit and compassion" and "committed her life to building a stronger Michigan for everyone."Biden’s other vice chair nominees are Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. of Texas.Biden also selected former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to chair the Democratic National Committee.“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said in a statement. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership."Biden and Whitmer forged a strong relationship after the governor decided to endorse the former vice president just five days before the primary election in Michigan. That same day, on March 5, Biden’s campaign announced that Whitmer was one of four national co-chairs.Since then, Whimter has risen to national prominence for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and her public tiffs with President Donald Trump.Whitmer was among Biden’s final four candidates for vice president.“We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot,” Biden said. “To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”