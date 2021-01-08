See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Friday, January 8, 2021

Betsy DeVos resigns just as talks of removing Trump via the 25th Amendment gain serious traction

Posted By on Fri, Jan 8, 2021 at 8:25 AM

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving cabinet members, but it looks like she's not making it to the final episode of this fucked up reality TV show.

The Michigan native and GOP megadonor tendered her resignation Thursday night following the absolute shitshow on Wednesday, in which Trump incited a violent mob to storm the U.S. Capitol.



"That behavior was unconscionable for our country," she said in her letter, which was obtained by The New York Times. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me."

She's the second cabinet-level official to step down, following Elaine Chao, the Secretary of Transportation and wife of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who also denounced the attack.

It's surreal to see these high-ranking Republicans ditch Trump now, when Trump's rhetoric has been the same ever since he descended that golden escalator in Trump Tower in 2015, like a steady drumbeat leading a march to this moment for the past four years. The only difference is now Trump's rhetoric is impossible to ignore.

But the resignations come at another major inflection point: just as Democrats are demanding Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, which allows the Vice President and Cabinet officials to declare the President unfit for duty.

So DeVos may say she's leaving because Trump crossed the proverbial Rubicon, but in reality it's because she's too cowardly to do anything about it except to try to save her own skin.

In response to the news, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten issued a succinct statement:

"Good Riddance."

  U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for Trump's immediate impeachment for inciting violence at the Capitol — and she's not alone

  Lying conservative activist who organized trip to Capitol poised to head Michigan Republican Party

  Here are the 3 Michigan Republicans who still voted to overturn election results, despite the attack on the U.S. Capitol

  Michigan Capitol building temporarily closed amid threat

  The siege at the U.S. Capitol was similar to what happened in Lansing this spring

