Thursday, January 7, 2021

Michigan Capitol building temporarily closed amid threat

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2021 at 9:02 AM

Michigan State Capitol. - BRIAN CHARLES WATSON, WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Brian Charles Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons
  • Michigan State Capitol.

A threat has prompted the temporary closure of the Michigan Capitol building on Thursday morning, one day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump zealots stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In a message to employees, the state House said the threat was received early Thursday morning, The Detroit News reports.



Michigan State Police confirmed they were investigating.

“You will be notified when the building is reopened,” the message read.

The nature of the threat was unclear as of Thursday morning.

The Republican-controlled Michigan Capitol Commission resisted calls last year to ban guns from the Capitol building. A poll released in October showed that 76% of Michigan voters said the state Capitol should ban guns.

Calls to ban guns from the Capitol increased on April 30, when menacing protesters with rifles entered the state Capitol, frightening lawmakers and state employees.


Earlier on Wednesday, hundreds of Trump supporters rallied outside the Capitol in Lansing, but unlike the event in D.C. nobody attempted to breach the building.

The protesters did erect a large cross, an image that circulated widely on social media on Wednesday, leading many to believe it happened at the U.S. Capitol.


