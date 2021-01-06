See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

News Hits

Here's a video of Mitt Romney casually getting heckled by Trump supporters

Posted By on Wed, Jan 6, 2021 at 1:23 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB/YOUTUBE
  • Screen grab/YouTube

Who needs inflight entertainment when you have a conservative Senator being berated by delusional supporters of President Donald Trump? Pass the peanuts!

On Tuesday, Senator Mitt Romney was confronted by a gaggle of Trump supporters who called the Utah politican a “traitor” and a “joke,” and it went better than you might think.



While waiting to board a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport, Romney, who was seated, masked, and glued to his tablet, was approached by a maskless woman and a male cohort. As she moved closer, Romney instructed the woman put her mask on, as required by law, to which she exclaimed: “Don't tell me what to do!” before launching into a series of questions.

“Why aren’t you supporting President Trump?” she asked.

Making little eye contact, Romney explained that he agrees with some of what Trump stands for. When asked if he would back the President and the handful of GOP chodes who somehow still refuse to accept the results of the 2020 election, he doubled down on his stance on Trump's “egregious ploy” to overturn the election and confidently told the woman “no.”

“We have a Constitution and the constitutional process is clear and I will follow the Constitution, and then I will explain all that when we meet in Congress,” Romney said.


During the nearly two-minute-long exchange, Romney was shockingly chill. The Michigan born businessman kept his cool — you know, unlike that time his staff surprised him with a birthday cake comprised of Twinkie snack cakes and he siphoned wishes from the wish gods by removing each candle to blow them out individually. (“These are all the wishes I'm getting,” he said. WTF?)

Anyway, Romney, eventually closed his tablet and began walking toward the gate where the couple called him “a joke” and suggested the senator's legacy “is nothing.” But the fun didn't stop there.

Once boarded, a band of Trump supporters rejoiced in a chant, in which they hurled the word “traitor” at the senator, while one woman, who will probably end up in Romney's ol' binder of women, provided some additional commentary.

“You don’t listen to your constituents!” she shouted over the overhead announcement. “We want to know your connection to Burisma and Joe Biden, Mitt Romney.”

While she shouted, another woman chimed in from further away to suggest Romney is “doing wonderful.”

“You're one of maybe, like, a million who think opposite of you,” the Trump supporter said, making, like, no sense.

Following the encounter, Romney spoke with reporters on Wednesday and expressed disappointment in his peers who continue to support the President's baseless claims that he in fact won re-election, and allegations of fraudulent votes — including those cast in Michigan — were responsible for President-Elect Joe Biden's victory. 

“I think that the gambit that we are seeing today — very disappointing," Romney said. “President Trump has disrespected the American voters, has dishonored the election system, and has disgraced the office of the presidency.”

As for the heckling?

“That's sad — something I've gotten used to over the years,” he said. “That's the nature of politics today, unfortunately.”

Have a Twinkie, Mitt.


Best Things to Do In Detroit

