See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, January 4, 2021

Popular Republican Candice Miller says she won't run for Michigan governor

Posted By on Mon, Jan 4, 2021 at 1:31 PM

click to enlarge Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller. - CONGRESS
  • Congress
  • Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller.

Candice Miller, a former congresswoman and one of the most popular Republicans in Michigan, said Monday she won’t be running for governor in 2022.

Her announcement on Facebook comes less than a week after The Detroit News reported Miller, who is the Macomb County public works commissioner, was a favorite among Republicans to challenge Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



“There have been some recent media reports about me possibly being a candidate for governor in 2022. I will not be a candidate for governor in 2022,” Miller said on Facebook. “I appreciate the support of the people of Macomb County in my recent re-election and I am committed to fulfilling my duties here. Improving water quality in our magnificent Great Lakes, upgrading and maintaining our infrastructure and being a positive component of economic prosperity for Macomb County – these remain my focus.”

Miller, 66, served as Michigan Secretary of State from 1995 to 2003 and spent 14 years in the U.S. House, from 2013 to 2016. In 2016, Miller defeated six-term Democrat Anthony Marroco to become Macomb County public works commissioner. She was elected to a second four-year term in November.

Republicans are going to have a tough time finding a candidate capable of beating Whitmer, whose clear-eyed approach to combating COVID-19 has made her very popular.

A statewide poll published in early December found that most voters believed Whitmer was handling the pandemic better than state lawmakers. Of those surveyed, 63.3% said Whitmer is “aggressively working on getting the pandemic under control and protecting public health.” Only 29% of voters said the same about the Legislature.

In a Detroit News-WDIV TV poll released in late October, 54% of Michigan voters had a favorable view of Whitmer and 59% gave her positive job rating.

Potential GOP candidates for governor include former U.S. Senate candidate John James; former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield; U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, of Watersmeet; state Sen. Tom Barrett, of Charlotte; and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said last week that he does not plan to run for governor.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Savage Love: Lesbian drama
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Pardon Burglar
The best new music that got us through the worst fucking year ever
To boldly go
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state, according to Twitter data Read More

  2. Trump repeats baseless claims about Detroit’s election in call with Georgia officials Read More

  3. 40 ways Metro Times changed Detroit (and beyond) over the past 40 years Read More

  4. Four lessons from a year we’d rather forget Read More

  5. Savage Love: Lesbian drama Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2021 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation