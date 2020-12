Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state, according to Twitter data

click to enlarge someka.net

We've been saying this: FUCK 2020. And it looks like in Michigan, we're not alone with that sentiment.According to geotagged Twitter data, Michigan hated 2020 more than any other state.That's according to the folks at Someka , who tracked more than 900,000 tweets from the last six months, including phrases like "I hate 2020," "2020 is the worst," "horrible year," "terrible year," "worst year," "awful year," etc.According to their findings, the most negative sentiment comes from the Midwest, with Michigan leading the pack.With that said... happy New Year! And GOOD RIDDANCE!