See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Grand jury indicts 6 suspects in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Posted By on Thu, Dec 17, 2020 at 12:51 PM

Accused Whitmer plot ringleader Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville. - KENT COUNTY JAIL
  • Kent County Jail
  • Accused Whitmer plot ringleader Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville.

Six men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were indicted by a federal grand jury late Wednesday, paving the way for a criminal trial.

The suspects face up to life in prison on one count of kidnapping conspiracy.



A trial date has not yet been set.

The indictment sheds more light on the case. One of the suspects, Brandon Caserta, 32, of Canton Township, instructed his co-conspirators in an encrypted video message that “if they encountered police during reconnaissance, they should give the officers one opportunity to leave, and kill them if they did not comply,” according to a court filing obtained by The Detroit News.

The other indicted men are Adam Fox, 37, of Potterville; Ty Garbin, 25, of Hartland Township; Kaleb Franks, 26, of Waterford Township; Daniel Harris, 23, of Lake Orion; and Barry Croft, 44, of Delaware. An additional six suspects in the kidnapping plot were charged in state court.

According to new filings, investigators raided sites in multiple states, including a firing range in northern Michigan and homes in metro Detroit.

Federal prosecutors were considering filing terrorism charges against the six men after investigators revealed finding bomb parts and other new evidence. Prosecutors can still file additional charges in the case.

Prosecutors said they have a lot of evidence to examine, including more than 13,000 pages of encrypted text messages, hundreds of hours of undercover audio recordings, and “voluminous” amounts of audio and video found on seized computers and cellphones.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

A trip through the imagination of Zig Zag Claybourne
Gay dream believer
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 16-22)
Executive vaccine fail
No one said it would be easy
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist and ex-wife to Amazon overlord, donates millions to non-profits Read More

  2. Betsy DeVos calls on Education Department to 'resist' Biden administration Read More

  3. Michigan Secretary of State writes searing letter on why she turned down election hearing Read More

  4. Wayne County offers $500 one-time cash cards for eligible workers impacted by COVID-19 Read More

  5. Now anti-lockdown protesters are harassing Michigan's health director at his home Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation