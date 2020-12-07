See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

News Hits

Biden selects Gov. Whitmer to serve as inaugural committee co-chair, will help plan safe festivities

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference.

When the fraught 2020 election revealed that America had chosen to unseat President Donald Trump in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, people across the country filled the streets. Some danced, others hugged fellow masked strangers and passed around bottles of bubbly, but many celebrated Biden's historic win despite the raging pandemic.

Though the celebration will continue when Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, the party along the National Mall may look very different. His Inaugural Committee, which includes Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, has committed to prioritizing public safety all while “engaging” the country in getting hyped over the fact that someone like Trump no longer has access to, oh, you know, nuclear launch codes.



On Monday it was announced that Whitmer had been selected as one of five elected officials to serve on President-elect Biden's Inaugural Committee along with U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-South Carolina; Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; Delaware's U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester; and U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who has also been selected as one of Biden's senior advisers, The Detroit News reports.

“This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery and unite all Americans,” Whitmer shared in a statement.

“While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country.”

Biden's choice to assign Whitmer the role comes as little surprise considering the Michigan governor was on Biden's shortlist for running mate and has been widely recognized for her fierce implementation of life-saving shutdowns and protocols to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 282,000 Americans since March. (Her actions also brought on a Michigan Supreme Court ruling against her emergency powers and also made her a very public target with kidnapping plots and death threats.) President Trump has also taken aim at Whitmer during the course of the pandemic, calling her a “dictator” and inciting violent rhetoric by not discouraging his followers when they recycled 2016's “lock her up chant!” at recent MAGA rallies.

Biden, who has said his first order of business as President will be enforcing a 100-day mask mandate for all Americans, has also said his inauguration will likely follow the format of this year's Democratic National Convention, which was a virtual and crowd-less event.

“My guess is that there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue,” Biden said Friday. “But my guess is you'll see a lot of virtual activity in states all across America, engaging even more people than before.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

As Michigan restaurants extend outdoor dining amid the pandemic, beware a false sense of security
The story of Detroit hardcore gets the documentary treatment
Savage Love: Losing out
Free Will Astrology (Dec. 2-8)
The election that would not die
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Holland pastor tells his followers to get COVID-19 (while coughing) Read More

  2. Rudy Giuliani humiliated himself in Michigan (for $20,000 a day, allegedly) Read More

  3. Newly fired Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia might have a burner Twitter account where he defends himself, calls Kaley Cuoco 'hot' Read More

  4. Nessel slams Michigan Republicans over baseless election claims: 'Put up or shut up' Read More

  5. Grosse Pointe Shores tickets man for Black Lives Matter sign, claiming it's too big Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation