See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Sheriff Napoleon battles COVID-19 on a ventilator as his daughter asks for prayers

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon. - JON ADAMS
  • Jon Adams
  • Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has been placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit as he battles the coronavirus.

At a prayer vigil outside the Wayne County Sheriff’s headquarters in Detroit on Sunday, his daughter Tiffani Jackson said Napoleon was breathing on his own but decided a ventilator was the best way to heal.



“He was encouraged; he was standing on his faith, and he was an intricate part in the decision to be placed on the ventilator because we realized how vital it was for him to begin that healing process,” Jackson said. “I am encouraged that God hears our prayers, and slowly but surely day by day, he is answering those prayers.”

Jackson, who called Napoleon her “best friend,” said she was talking with her father every day before he was placed on a ventilator.

“We are here, we are strong we are united, we stand on faith,” Jackson said. “We have to stand united and believe that my father will walk out of that hospital the same way he walked into that hospital.”

Napoleon, a Democrat and former Detroit police chief, won a fourth term in November. He announced on Nov. 18 that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was experiencing a “slight headache” and “light chills.”

Paula Bridges, a spokeswoman for Napoleon, struck a positive tone and said the sheriff is prepared to serve another four years.

“He’s about to embark on his next term,” Bridges said. “He is extremely grateful to the voters of Wayne County for their overwhelming support of his leadership. The sheriff is proud of the work of this agency.”

Napoleon’s brother, Highland Park Police Chief Hilton Napoleon, was hospitalized for more than two months with the coronavirus beginning on March 13. He recovered.

Alvin Jackson Sr., pastor of Wings of Love Ministry Baptist Church in Detroit and Tiffani Jackson's father-in-law, led a prayer for Napoleon and others with COVID-19.

"We ask that you would deliver them from this vicious virus,” Jackson Sr. said. “You alone can restore their health and their strength. We ask in the name of Jesus that God would bring wholeness. We ask in the name of Jesus that God would touch the hands of the doctors and nurses who are out on the front line.”

The coronavirus swept through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year, claiming the lives of Cmdr. Donafay Collins and two deputies. Nearly 100 county inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham announced he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

The election that would not die
Metro Times’ annual guide to giving locally — and on a budget — for the holidays
What's the best way to acknowledge that you occupy stolen land?
Savage Love: Blocked
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 25-Dec. 1)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit: canary in democracy’s coal mine? Read More

  2. Duggan says 5,000 Detroiters could get COVID-19 vaccine a day, but cites challenges Read More

  3. Michigan new unemployment claims increased more than 64% last week Read More

  4. Buckle up — economists predict Michigan's recovery could stretch into 2023 Read More

  5. The election that would not die Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 25, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation