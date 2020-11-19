See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Wayne and Macomb county sheriffs both infected with COVID-19 as cases soar statewide

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham (left) and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.
  • Macomb County/Wayne County sheriff's offices
  • Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham (left) and Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday, two days after Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he was infected with the coronavirus.

Napoleon said he tested negative last Friday, but after his temperature rose, he received another test Wednesday, and it came back positive. He said he’s experiencing a “slight headache” and “light chills.”



“I’m experiencing very mild symptoms; my spirits are high and my faith are strong,” Napoleon said on Facebook. “As always, I appreciate your prayers and support. To God be the glory.”

The coronavirus swept through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year, claiming the lives of Cmdr. Donafay Collins and two deputies.

Napoleon’s brother, Highland Park Police Chief Hilton Napoleon, was hospitalized for more than two months with the coronavirus beginning on March 13. He recovered.

So far, 96 inmates have tested positive at the department’s jails.

On Tuesday, Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said he tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

About two dozen Macomb County sheriff’s employees have tested positive for the coronavirus. Macomb County has the highest infection rate in metro Detroit.

Statewide, Michigan has reported a significant increase in coronavirus cases, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration announced new restrictions Sunday. Over the past week, the state reported an average of 7,024 daily new COVID-19 cases, a record high.

click to enlarge daily_coronavirus_cases_in_michigan-11.png

