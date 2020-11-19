See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Darci McConnell breaks racial barriers with appointment to Grosse Pointe Park Council

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge Grosse Pointe Park Councilwoman Darci McConnell. - DARCI MCCONNELL
  • Darci McConnell
  • Grosse Pointe Park Councilwoman Darci McConnell.

Darci McConnell, a public relations expert and former newspaper reporter, will become the first African American to serve on the Grosse Pointe Park Council.

McConnell was sworn in Wednesday afternoon after she was appointed to an open seat on Nov. 12 following the resignation of Dan Grano.



“I am still a little bit in disbelief, but I am really excited,” McConnell tells Metro Times. “It’s time to get to work.”

A graduate of the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English and communications, McConnell is no stranger to local government and politics. As president and CEO of Detroit-based McConnell Communications, Inc., she routinely works with local municipalities and politicians. Among her first clients was then-Detroit City Councilwoman Sheila Cockrel. McConnell also is a frequent mentor and volunteers with nonprofits.

From 1996 to 2004, McConnell covered politics and governments as reporter for The Detroit Free Press and then The Detroit News.

In 1985, while in high school, McConnell interned for then-Lansing City Council President Charles Creamer.

Both of her parents retired from the state of Michigan, and her grandfather Leonard Robert McConnell was the first Black chairman of Michigan’s parole board.

“I have a legacy of public service in my family,” she says.

McConnell says she plans to begin meeting with residents Thursday night to hear their concerns.

“I want to talk to was many people as possible to find out what the residents’ priorities are,” McConnell says.

Among her priorities so far are updating infrastructure, long-term financial stability, recreation, and building a bridge between Grosse Pointe Park and Detroit.

Grosse Pointe Park is the most progressive of the Pointe communities. In each of the past two presidential election, a majority of Grosse Pointe Park voters chose a Democrat.

About 8.5% of Grosse Pointe Park’s 11,000 residents are Black.

In 2018, Sierra Leone Donaven was appointed to the Grosse Pointe Farms City Council, becoming the first African American council member in any of the five Grosse Pointes.

Attorney Terence Thomas was elected to the Grosse Pointe City Council in 2019.

In January, Joseph Herd became the first Black man to serve on the Grosse Pointe Public School System Board of Education, and he was elected to a full term earlier this month.

Greg Bowens, founder and past president of the Grosse Pointe-Harper Woods NAACP, says McConnell’s appointment “is powerful step forward” for diversity in the Grosse Pointe communities.

“Black people make up the largest minority in Grosse Pointe, and it’s about time we see that reflected in city leadership,” Bowens tells Metro Times. “We’ve been dreaming about seeing those advancements made.”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Trending

Meanwhile on Parallel Earth
Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight
Savage Love: Add it up
Free Will Astrology (Nov. 18-24)
Coups For Dummies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Republican canvassers thoroughly shamed for ‘racist,’ ‘historically shameful’ assault on democracy in Wayne County Read More

  2. This man (and his Zoom background) emerge as viral star of contentious Wayne County canvassers vote Read More

  3. Michigan is close to having a constitutional crisis over Trump Read More

  4. Lead poisoning endangers generations of Detroit children, with no end in sight Read More

  5. Another anti-lockdown Republican congressman from Michigan tests positive for COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation