Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Thank Detroit for Joe Biden's Michigan victory

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM

click to enlarge Stevie Wonder performed during a rally for Joe Biden on Detroit's Belle Isle. - DEDAN PHOTOGRAPHY / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Dedan Photography / Shutterstock.com
  • Stevie Wonder performed during a rally for Joe Biden on Detroit's Belle Isle.

It's looking like Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is likely to win Michigan and reclaim the state from President Donald Trump, who narrowly won it in a surprise upset in 2016.

As of Wednesday evening, Biden was leading Trump in the state by about 70,000 votes, with about 99% of precincts reporting.



The lesson here for Democrats? Don't ever take Detroit for granted.

In 2016, voter turnout fell in Detroit, the Blackest big city in the country, with Hillary Clinton earning about 47,000 fewer votes than Barack Obama got in 2012. Trump won Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes.

According to the Pew Research Center, the Black voter turnout rate declined for the first time in 20 years in a presidential election in 2016, falling to 59.6% after reaching a record-high 66.6% in 2012. It was the largest percentage-point decline among any racial or ethnic group in years.

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, a pastor at Detroit's Great Faith Ministries International church and founder of the Christian TV network Impact Network, told Metro Times he noticed a palpable uptick in enthusiasm among Black voters this year.

"I'm hearing from so many people that they're getting out the vote, and that they're going to vote, getting young people to vote for their first time," he said.

Biden was likely helped by being the Vice President to the first Black President, and also by choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, who could become the first Black woman Vice President in U.S. history. Biden also enjoyed a boost from South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement radically changed Biden's fortunes in the primary election, signaling strong support from Black voters. Plus, the coronavirus crisis has hurt Black people disproportionately, and the pandemic ravaged Detroit early and hard.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who easily won her contest for re-election, has spent much of her campaign's energy helping to turn out the Black vote in her district, which includes parts of Detroit and Highland Park.

Tlaib recalls a conversation she had with one of her constituents, an older Black woman. According to the voting data, she didn't vote in 2016.

"I told her, 'You know, you didn't vote in 2016,'" Tlaib said. "She goes, 'I really thought she had it.' ... I think it's because no one engaged them. No one talked to them."

Tlaib's campaign said it knocked on more than 12,000 doors and sent more than 160,000 phone calls and text messages to voters in her district.

A Michigan victory would give Biden 16 electoral college votes, helping move him to the 270 necessary to win. A number of states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada, and Alaska remain to be called.

"Let it never be forgotten that Detroit showed up when America needed it," comedian and Detroiters star Sam Richardson wrote on Twitter. "The blackest city in America. Put some respect on its name and its people."

