Michigan Supreme Court flips to Democratic Party-nominated majority

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

The Michigan Supreme Court has shifted from a 4-3 majority of Republican-nominated justices to Democratic-nominated justices — marking a change in the makeup of the court that has held since the administration of Republican Governor Rick Snyder.Democratic Party-nominated Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack held onto her seat, while Grand Rapids attorney Elizabeth Welch beat her opponent by more than 130,000 votes, with about 87% of precincts reporting."I launched this campaign because I believe the Michigan Supreme Court must serve all people," Welch said in a statement. "Over the past year, I have met people from every corner of the state. I am grateful and humbled by their support. Michiganders understand that our courts matter and truly impact lives.""Congratulations to Elizabeth Welch upon her election to the Michigan Supreme Court," McCormack said in a statement. "With a 25-year career focusing on making our justice system work for people, I have no doubt she will be ready on day one to be a fair, independent, and accountable voice on the Court."With Michigan's Senate race still up in the air and President Donald Trump threatening to contest the presidential race with a lawsuit, the Michigan Supreme Court race provides at least some good news for Democrats.