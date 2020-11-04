See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Michigan Supreme Court flips to Democratic Party-nominated majority

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM

Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack. - BRIDGETMARYMCCORMACK.COM
  • bridgetmarymccormack.com
  • Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack.

The Michigan Supreme Court has shifted from a 4-3 majority of Republican-nominated justices to Democratic-nominated justices — marking a change in the makeup of the court that has held since the administration of Republican Governor Rick Snyder.

Democratic Party-nominated Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget McCormack held onto her seat, while Grand Rapids attorney Elizabeth Welch beat her opponent by more than 130,000 votes, with about 87% of precincts reporting.



"I launched this campaign because I believe the Michigan Supreme Court must serve all people," Welch said in a statement. "Over the past year, I have met people from every corner of the state. I am grateful and humbled by their support. Michiganders understand that our courts matter and truly impact lives."

"Congratulations to Elizabeth Welch upon her election to the Michigan Supreme Court," McCormack said in a statement. "With a 25-year career focusing on making our justice system work for people, I have no doubt she will be ready on day one to be a fair, independent, and accountable voice on the Court."

With Michigan's Senate race still up in the air and President Donald Trump threatening to contest the presidential race with a lawsuit, the Michigan Supreme Court race provides at least some good news for Democrats.

Tags: , , , ,

