See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Democrat Gary Peters hangs onto his Senate seat, marking second unsuccessful run for Republican John James

Posted By on Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 8:52 PM

click to enlarge Republican Senate hopeful John James, left, and Democratic Sen. Gary Peters. - JOHN JAMES CAMPAIGN, U.S. SENATE
  • John James campaign, U.S. Senate
  • Republican Senate hopeful John James, left, and Democratic Sen. Gary Peters.

Following a contest that wound up being far tighter than anticipated, Sen. Gary Peters is returning to Congress.

The first-term Democrat is projected to win Tuesday's general election — though just barely. As of 8:30 p.m., Peters had 2,680,766 votes to James's 2,621,002, with 98% of precincts reporting.



Peters declared victory on Twitter.

"Michigan, thank you. It's an honor to serve you for another six years in the U.S. Senate," he wrote. "To all who believed in us, gave your time and effort in our fight: thank you for putting your trust in me. I'm so grateful and energized to keep working to move our state forward."


The race marks the second unsuccessful Senate run for Republican businessman John James, who was defeated by Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

Why was the race so close? It's possible that polls were way off this year — Democrats underperformed in other races across the country, including for the Senate and House. Indeed, only one poll found the Peters-James race to be a virtual tie.

Peters, 61, is also more of a low-key guy, so name recognition could have been a problem, too. There's also the fact that both Peters and James seemed to not want voters to know which one was the Republican and which one was the Democrat, apparently as a gambit to pick off moderate or undecided Michigan voters. But in a year where control of the Senate was in play — that was also a referendum on President Donald Trump — maybe it would have been a better move for Peters to wear his party affiliation on his sleeve.

Peters is currently the ranking member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Before the Senate, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives, and worked for 20 years as a financial adviser before that.

It's looking like Michigan's anticipated "blue wave" was somewhat tempered by a red tide. Joe Biden won the state back from Trump by a relatively small margin of about 70,000 votes, thanks in large part to Detroit voters who sat out in 2016. But in other good news for Democrats, the Michigan Supreme Court flipped to a 4-3 majority of Democratic Party-nominated justices from a Republican-nominated majority.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Biden holds razor-thin lead in Michigan nail-biter with 90% of votes counted Read More

  2. USPS disregards court order to 'sweep' Detroit facilities for lost mail-in ballots Read More

  3. Right-wing fraudsters Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman ordered to call back robocall victims, admit messages were false and illegal Read More

  4. Michigan's Senate race could come down to the last vote Read More

  5. Michigan Supreme Court flips to Democratic Party-nominated majority Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit