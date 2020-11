Michigan groups mobilize to protect the vote and protect democracy

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Dozens of organizations in Michigan are mobilizing this week to protect democracy at the polls, and as the ballots are tallied.The We Make Michigan: Count Every Vote coalition encouraged patience regarding election results, as officials say it could take until Friday for the final numbers.Art Reyes executive director of We the People-Michigan said democracy must include everyone, and they are fighting efforts to mislead and intimate people from voting."We're focused on making sure that the public across communities that are constantly trying to be pitted against one another are standing together, united; Black, Brown, white, native, newcomer. In Michigan, we are going to make sure that every vote is counted," Reyes insisted.The coalition urged Michiganders to help counter bigotry, and support their neighbors by voting, protesting and keeping each other safe.Kate Mason, election protection coordinator with Michigan United , explained the coalition is also working to ensure everyone can cast their ballot and do so safely.She added they've recruited and trained hundreds of volunteers to make sure voters know their rights and they are able to exercise them."So we have civil rights monitors who are a resource for voters," Mason stated. "They can answer questions outside of polling places; they can point voters in the direction of resources like the 866-OUR-VOTE national election protection hotline; and they can help combat misinformation."The coalition is holding a number of events in communities throughout the state this week, calling for a free and fair election.