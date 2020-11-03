See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Michigan groups mobilize to protect the vote and protect democracy

Posted By on Tue, Nov 3, 2020 at 9:01 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Dozens of organizations in Michigan are mobilizing this week to protect democracy at the polls, and as the ballots are tallied.

The We Make Michigan: Count Every Vote coalition encouraged patience regarding election results, as officials say it could take until Friday for the final numbers.



Art Reyes executive director of We the People-Michigan said democracy must include everyone, and they are fighting efforts to mislead and intimate people from voting.

"We're focused on making sure that the public across communities that are constantly trying to be pitted against one another are standing together, united; Black, Brown, white, native, newcomer. In Michigan, we are going to make sure that every vote is counted," Reyes insisted.

The coalition urged Michiganders to help counter bigotry, and support their neighbors by voting, protesting and keeping each other safe.

Kate Mason, election protection coordinator with Michigan United, explained the coalition is also working to ensure everyone can cast their ballot and do so safely.

She added they've recruited and trained hundreds of volunteers to make sure voters know their rights and they are able to exercise them.

"So we have civil rights monitors who are a resource for voters," Mason stated. "They can answer questions outside of polling places; they can point voters in the direction of resources like the 866-OUR-VOTE national election protection hotline; and they can help combat misinformation."

The coalition is holding a number of events in communities throughout the state this week, calling for a free and fair election.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rashida Tlaib's re-election is basically in the bag. She spent hours in the cold knocking on doors anyway. Read More

  2. Justice Department deploys monitors to protect voters in metro Detroit, Flint Read More

  3. Michigan candidates scored on willingness to bridge the divide Read More

  4. 2.6 million voters already cast a ballot in Michigan, but Detroit's turnout is low so far Read More

  5. Benson assures voters that Michigan polls are safe, and the state is election-ready Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 28, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit