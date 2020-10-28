See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Judge strikes down gun ban at Michigan polls, so maybe you should just vote early before all the nuts come out

Posted By on Wed, Oct 28, 2020 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge REED MEANS, SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Reed Means, Shutterstock.com

On Tuesday, a Michigan judge struck down Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's directive banning the open carry of guns at polling places on Election Day — increasing the potential for violence under already explosive circumstances.

Benson issued the directive earlier this month following President Donald Trump's campaign calling for an "Army of Trump" to monitor the polls, and after law enforcement officials said they thwarted a domestic terrorist plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.



A recent report placed Michigan among five states with the highest risk of violence during and after the election. Another report predicted the U.S. is especially susceptible to violence due to the widening chasm of inequality. (Hmmmm, if only there was a candidate who ran explicitly on fixing that...)

Due to the increased demand for absentee voter ballots, officials say we're unlikely to see results on Election Day, and are urging people to be patient while they tally every vote. This could also fan the flames of civil unrest, especially if Trump casts doubt on the legitimacy of the process. (He already has.)

Attorney General Dana Nessel ordered Michigan State Police troopers to help keep the peace at polls, and the NAACP also said it will also monitor the polls for voter intimidation. Benson and Nessel both said they will attempt to appeal the decision blocking the open-carry ban, but with less than a week until Election Day, who knows what will happen.

Anyway, with all the threats of chaos on Election Day, you might want to consider voting early so you don't have to deal with any of these armed nutjobs.

Given Trump's cuts to USPS, it's too late to send your absentee ballot by mail. (It needs to arrive by Election Day.) But you can still request an absentee ballot and return it to your local clerk or a designated drop-box.

See our voter guide for more information — and please be careful.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Levin calls on Macomb County prosecutor to drop charges against protesters Read More

  2. Whitmer says she and her family get attacked every time Trump mentions her Read More

  3. Feds weigh terrorism charges after finding bomb parts in Whitmer kidnapping plot investigation Read More

  4. Duggan unveils plan to help homeowners over-billed by inflated tax assessments Read More

  5. Bishop Jackson says Black voters are more energized in 2020 — but don't take them for granted Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit