See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 19, 2020

Michigan troopers will watch polls in counties where sheriffs may ignore voter intimidation, Nessel says

Posted By on Mon, Oct 19, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge MAL_MEDIA / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Mal_Media / Shutterstock.com

Amid increasing concerns about voter intimidation, Michigan plans to dispatch state troopers to polling places in counties where officials fear local sheriffs may not enforce the law, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Sunday on Showtime’s The Circus.

Election officials across the country are bracing for potential trouble as President Donald Trump continues to call for an “army” of supporters to “monitor” voting.



Those concerns are amplified in places like Barry County, where Sheriff Dar Leaf appeared to defend the suspects in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Nessel said the state is preparing “for every possible scenario.”

"If you have a county sheriff that seems to be sympathetic to any of these organizations and we think they're not going to enforce the laws, then we'll get somebody else who will, the Michigan State Police," Nessel said.

In some states with early voting, Trump supporters have gathered outside polling stations, making voters feel unsafe. In Fairfax County in Virginia, a Democratic stronghold, election officials helped voters access their polling location after dozens of Trump supporters, many of whom weren’t wearing masks, stood in the way on a sidewalk outside the building, waving flags and Trump 2020 banners.


“The most important thing is this: We don’t want people to harass voters when they are in the process of exercising what is a fundamental right, which is their right to vote,” Nessel said. “I feel like its my job to do everything I can to make sure that there is a safe and secure vote. I am very hopeful that law enforcement will agree.”

On Friday, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson issued a directive banning the open carry of guns outside polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards on Election Day.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Senate candidate John James linked to organizer of rally where suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot recruited Read More

  2. Make sure your vote counts with our Michigan voter guide Read More

  3. Video: Would-be Whitmer kidnappers trained in a PT Cruiser Read More

  4. Don't wait, Michigan. Vote today. Read More

  5. Whitmer to sign sweeping expungement bills to automatically erase criminal records of hundreds of thousands of residents Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit