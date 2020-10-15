See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Michigan Sheriffs' Association condemns sheriff who defended suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Posted By on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. - BARRY COUNTY
  • Barry County
  • Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.

The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association delivered a sharp rebuke to the Berry County sheriff for making “dangerous” comments in support of the 13 men who have been charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — a plot that also called for targeting law enforcement officers.

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf appeared to defend the suspects, falsely suggesting Michigan law authorizes residents to “arrest” the governor for committing "a felony."



The suggestion drew criticism from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who pointed out on Twitter that “persons who are not sworn, licensed members of a law enforcement agency cannot and should not ‘arrest’ government (officials) with whom they have disagreements.” Nessel also called the Leaf’s remarks “dangerous.”

In an open letter, Matthew M. Saxton, executive director and CEO of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, lambasted Leaf's apparent defense of “what appears to be organized domestic terrorists.”

“It is, frankly, disheartening that any law enforcement official with any time in service of his or her oath could respond that way,” Saxton wrote. “His comments were dangerous, and let me be clear, there is nothing about this alleged plot that could be construed as legal, moral, or American.”

Amid calls for his resignation, Leaf said he’s not stepping down.

Leaf’s statement came after he shared a stage with some of the suspects at a rally against Whitmer’s executive orders. In an interview with Fox 17, he said the suspects had been “nice and respectful to him” and should not be castigated in the media until they get a fair trial.

“A lot of people are angry with the governor and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt?” Leaf said.

“It doesn’t say if you’re in elected office that you’re exempt from that arrest. I have to look at it from that angle and I’m hoping that’s more of what it is,” he said. “It’s just a charge, and they say a 'plot to kidnap' and you got to remember that. Are they trying to kidnap? Because a lot of people are angry with the governor, and they want her arrested. So are they trying to arrest or was it a kidnap attempt? Because you can still in Michigan if it's a felony, make a felony arrest."

Leaf didn’t say what felony he believed Whitmer was committing. He previously pledged he would not enforce Whitmer’s executive orders that were intended to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

After he’s come under intense scrutiny, the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office has been removed.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Whitmer to sign sweeping expungement bills to automatically erase criminal records of hundreds of thousands of residents Read More

  2. Resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Michigan may be 'beginning of a second wave' Read More

  3. Daniel Ellsberg: Trump is an enemy of the Constitution and must be defeated Read More

  4. Michigan Democrats blast Trump for hosting 'superspreader' rally in Muskegon Read More

  5. Make sure your vote counts with our Michigan voter guide Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 14, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit