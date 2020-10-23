See our Best of Detroit 2020 winners.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 23, 2020

Trump is holding a Lansing rally because he doesn't care if Michiganders die from COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Oct 23, 2020 at 6:41 PM

click to enlarge Trump at a rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June, where thousands of people gathered despite the pandemic. - HERRRRE'S DONNIE, FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS
  • Herrrre's Donnie, Flickr Creative Commons
  • Trump at a rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June, where thousands of people gathered despite the pandemic.

When it was announced earlier this month that President Donald Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19, there was a chance that maybe, just maybe, he would finally start taking this pandemic seriously.

Fat chance.

Shortly after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center — where the president, a critic of "socialized medicine," got the finest medical treatment that government can provide — Trump was back on his bullshit, holding massive rallies across the country, where thousands of his supporters gathered, many not wearing masks, as if the whole thing never happened.

And now, Trump is bringing another one of his superspreader events to Michigan. On Friday, his campaign announced a rally on Tuesday, Oct. 27, in Lansing — a week before the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election.

The rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Capital Region International Airport.

"Yet again, Donald Trump is coming to Michigan to showcase his reckless disregard for our lives as COVID-19 cases spike," the Michigan Democratic Party said in a statement. "From day one of this crisis, Trump has lied, dodged responsibility, and refused to take this deadly pandemic seriously while Michigan pays the price. Now, over 7,000 have died, over 150,000 have been sickened, and countless have lost their jobs or been forced to shut down their business while Trump tanks the economy."

On Friday, the U.S. reported its highly daily number of coronavirus cases, with at least 81,400 new cases reported. More than 222,000 Americans have died from the virus so far.

If you're sick of Trump's plague, there's something you can do about it. You can find out more about voting early here or you can head to michigan.gov/vote for more information.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Joe Biden's Blind Pig ad removed due to threats against club owner Read More

  2. Trump has Whitmer Derangement Syndrome Read More

  3. Michigan teen who protested against injustice was punched, then ignored and ticketed by police Read More

  4. Michigan at 'highest risk' for right-wing militia activity around the election, report warns Read More

  5. Warren city councilman handcuffed woman for posting Black Lives Matter sticker on Trump sign, police say Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 21, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit