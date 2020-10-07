Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Man wanted for pooping in a box, placing it on a shelf at Meijer in Van Buren Township

Posted By on Wed, Oct 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge This man is accused of pooping in a Meijer store in Van Buren Township. - VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP POLICE
  • Van Buren Township Police
  • This man is accused of pooping in a Meijer store in Van Buren Township.

Police are searching for a man who pooped in an empty cardboard box and placed it on a shelf at a Meijer store in Van Buren Township.

Township police tell Metro Times they are still looking for the mystery pooper, who also is accused of shoplifting at the store at 9701 Belleville Road at 4 p.m. on Thursday.



The suspect, a white man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, left the store in a light-colored Ford Escape.

Police said Wednesday they still have no leads, and it’s unclear why the man decided to defecate into a box, rather than in the store’s bathroom.

Police posted surveillance of the incident on Facebook but removed it after Meijer asked them to take it down. Police declined to send the video footage to Metro Times, directing that request to Meijer, which could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 734-699-8937.

