Man wanted for pooping in a box, placing it on a shelf at Meijer in Van Buren Township

click to enlarge Van Buren Township Police

This man is accused of pooping in a Meijer store in Van Buren Township.

Police are searching for a man who pooped in an empty cardboard box and placed it on a shelf at a Meijer store in Van Buren Township.Township police tellthey are still looking for the mystery pooper, who also is accused of shoplifting at the store at 9701 Belleville Road at 4 p.m. on Thursday.The suspect, a white man believed to be in his 20s or 30s, left the store in a light-colored Ford Escape.Police said Wednesday they still have no leads, and it’s unclear why the man decided to defecate into a box, rather than in the store’s bathroom.Police posted surveillance of the incident on Facebook but removed it after Meijer asked them to take it down. Police declined to send the video footage to, directing that request to Meijer, which could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 734-699-8937.