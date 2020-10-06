Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Biden extends lead over Trump in post-debate poll in Michigan; voters overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade

Posted By on Tue, Oct 6, 2020 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has stretched his lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan with less than a month to go before the election, according to a new post-debate poll.

The latest Detroit News/WDIV-TV survey shows Biden leading Trump 48% to 39%, a 9-percentage point lead, with 7% undecided. The survey was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.



In a similar Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll nearly a month ago, Biden led Trump by 5 percentage points, 47% to 42%.

Biden has established a steady lead over Trump in other surveys, and reputable pollster FiveThirtyEight.com gives Biden a 90% chance of winning in Michigan, an important battleground state for both candidates.

Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but his support has eroded in Michigan and other states because of a seemingly endless string of scandals.

The survey also found that 65% of likely Michigan voters oppose the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. Only 24% support reversing the decision.

In addition, the poll found that 54% of likely voters support filling the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat after the presidential election, compared to 43% who favor Trump choosing the nominee. The Republican-led Senate plans to begin confirmation hearings next week.

Biden has been targeting Michigan’s Black voters, who are the Democrats’ most loyal demographic base. Black voters declined in the 2016 election, however, falling to a 59.6% turnout rate from a record high of 66.6% in 2012.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan attorney urges residents to 'burn your masks' after Supreme Court strikes down Whitmer's orders Read More

  2. Michigan Supreme Court decision creates legal clusterfuck that could torpedo Whitmer's battle against coronavirus Read More

  3. Here's a video of all the times GOP Senate candidate John James was caught in public not wearing a mask Read More

  4. Right-wing trolls Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman charged in alleged scheme to suppress Detroit voters Read More

  5. The dream of a ‘21st Century’ Michigan Fairgrounds is dead. Detroit (and Amazon) killed it. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit