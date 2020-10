Biden extends lead over Trump in post-debate poll in Michigan; voters overwhelmingly support Roe v. Wade

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has stretched his lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan with less than a month to go before the election, according to a new post-debate poll.The latestshows Biden leading Trump 48% to 39%, a 9-percentage point lead, with 7% undecided. The survey was conducted between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 and has a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.In a similar Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll nearly a month ago, Biden led Trump by 5 percentage points, 47% to 42%.Biden has established a steady lead over Trump in other surveys, and reputable pollster FiveThirtyEight.com gives Biden a 90% chance of winning in Michigan, an important battleground state for both candidates.Trump narrowly won Michigan in 2016, but his support has eroded in Michigan and other states because of a seemingly endless string of scandals.The survey also found that 65% of likely Michigan voters oppose the reversal of, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion. Only 24% support reversing the decision.In addition, the poll found that 54% of likely voters support filling the vacant U.S. Supreme Court seat after the presidential election, compared to 43% who favor Trump choosing the nominee. The Republican-led Senate plans to begin confirmation hearings next week.Biden has been targeting Michigan’s Black voters , who are the Democrats’ most loyal demographic base. Black voters declined in the 2016 election , however, falling to a 59.6% turnout rate from a record high of 66.6% in 2012.