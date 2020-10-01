Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 1, 2020

Michigan Senate Democrats introduce package of police reform bills

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge Protesters in Detroit rally against police brutality. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Protesters in Detroit rally against police brutality.

Michigan Senate Democrats introduced a package of bills Thursday aimed at reforming police by increasing training, boosting the relationship between law enforcement and social workers, and creating more opportunities to weed out bad cops.

Two bills would also make it a crime to call 911 with false, racially motivated allegations.



“In recent months, we have seen countless people weaponize their white privilege and needlessly escalate conflicts by calling the police on innocent Black and Brown people who have not committed any crime,” the bills' author Sen. Erika Geiss, of Taylor, said in a statement. “Ethnic intimidation against our over-policed communities of color only serves to perpetuate the unjust systems of racism, oppression and discrimination — and it needs to stop.”

Another bill would create the Office of Social Work and Police Partnerships within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). The goal is for law enrichment agencies to hire more social workers, counselors and psychologists to connect residents with mental health, substance abuse, housing, and other services. The office also would boost cross-training between police and social workers.

“It's clear after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among so many others before them, that we must reimagine public safety and make meaningful reforms to how our communities are policed,” the bill's author Sen. Stephanie Chang, of Detroit, said in a statement. “This bill package provides common-sense, practical solutions. We can improve how our law enforcement works with our residents by implementing these changes, including more social work and police partnerships.” 

 Under another bill, the MDHHS Mental Health Diversion Council would recommend best practices and training for police responding to calls involving people with mental illnesses.

“Persons with mental illnesses sometimes have special needs when it comes to being stopped by police,” the bill's author Sen. Sylvia Santana, of Detroit, said, “My bill will provide police with training on this issue so they are better equipped with the knowledge of how to deal with and deescalate these potential situations, and so that we can also ensure no one walks away from a minor altercation injured or in handcuffs unnecessarily.” 

A pair of bills would make it easier for victims of sexual misconduct from police to file a complaint and ensure it’s properly investigated.

“Police departments should not be investigating their own officers in cases of police sexual misconduct,” the bill's author Sen. Marshall Bullock, of Detroit, said. “By bringing MDHHS or local medical facilities into the mix, we can make sure that complaints brought forward are properly investigated so that our local police departments can remove the bad apples from their forces if they need to do so.” 

Another bill would protect people who launch a complaint about police.

“Anyone who bravely volunteers to blow the whistle on bad behavior by public servants, including police, should be protected,” the bill's author Sen. Jim Ananich, of Flint, said. “Victims and witnesses should feel safe to report these kinds of incidents, and that’s the goal of my bill. I’m proud to partner on this set of bills to make needed updates to public safety and accountability.” 

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, state Senate Democrats introduced other legislation, including a bill that would require officers to intervene when they observe their colleagues using excessive force. Another would prohibit police from having sex while on duty, and one is aimed at improving diversity within law enforcement by providing scholarships to people of color who want to become officers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a widespread plan to reform police, from proposing a ban on chokeholds to requiring independent investigations of officer-involved deaths.

It's too early to know whether the Republican-led Legislature would support the bills.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New videos show Unlock Michigan illegally gathering signatures for petition to repeal Whitmer's emergency powers Read More

  2. Man accused of terrorizing Black family in Warren was arrested, faces possible hate crime charges Read More

  3. You can now rent a night in Hell on Airbnb Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer extends state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise Read More

  5. The best of Detroit (in the worst of times) Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 30, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
Coronavirus Resources
4/20 Issue
City Guide
FLAVOR
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit