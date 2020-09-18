Mississippi replaces Michigan in The Big Ten, according to White House flub

Big Ten football is BACK! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bEYemfKqxm— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2020
Just for the record, "MI" is Michigan, NOT Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/L7OZH4EamD— Dave Lind (@DavLind11) September 16, 2020
She's completely up on state abbreviations.— Jerreme Wilburn 💚💜🐘🎼🐟🎣 (@Jerreme72) September 16, 2020
Michissippi lol— Worst thing about going 0-1, is a chance to go 0-2 (@Smiling_jackass) September 16, 2020
In the fantasy world of Donald Trump and Fox News, MI stands for Mississippi pic.twitter.com/4qcU6ZHzaS— Loren Sztajer (@lorensztajer) September 17, 2020
There are 200,000 Americans that can't watch the games.#TrumpKnew #TrumpLiedAmericansDied #TraitorTrump— Brett Rojo (@rojophotography) September 16, 2020
VOTE #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica
You have pressured unpaid college athletes into risking their long-term health and future athletic careers to achieve an illusion of normalcy to assist a presidential campaign. Congratulations on yet another failure of morality.— Pádraig Ó Séaġḋa (@poshea) September 16, 2020
Can’t wait for COVID-BALL 2020!— Brian Piper (@brian_piper) September 16, 2020
WHEN CAN MY JR HIGH FOOTBALL TEAM CONFERENCE PLAY AGAIN GREAT LEADER— 𝕮𝖆𝖍𝖑𝖊𝖓 𝕳𝖚𝖒𝖕𝖍𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖘 🏴☠️ (@cahlenhu) September 16, 2020
