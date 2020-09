Hurricane Sally to hit Michigan, Fox News mistakenly reports

click to enlarge Screengrab/Twitter user @FrayedBlueJeans

Well, folks, it looks like we finally completed our 2020 Apocolypse bingo card, which had squares for a global pandemic, Taco Bell's removal of the Mexican Pizza from its menu, Carole Baskins competing on Dancing with the Stars a record-setting blaze in California caused by the announcement of an unborn child's genitals , and, now, a hurricane in Michigan.OK — so the hurricane is fake news, but itmistakenly reported that the Louisiana and Michigan coasts are simultaneously preparing for Hurricane Sally by none other than the ever-problematic Fox News network. The distance between Louisana and Michigan is about 1,162.7 miles.“Please keep Michigan in your thoughts and prayers as Fox News says we're about to be hit by ... a hurricane?” one Twitter user wrote, captioning a photo of Fox News' televised flub on Monday, which could have been easily avoided with a simple Google search of state abbreviations.“Might as well prey for Minnesota and Missouri too. Just in case,” one tweet suggested.Another post expressed concern over a sandbag shortage in Michigan but was calmed by this reassuring reply: “We'll be ok. We've got beer and dunes!”The slow-moving yet powerful hurricane is real, however, and is expected to pummel the Gulf Coast with historic rainfall in the coastal areas of Mississippi (MS), Alabama (AL), and the Florida Panhandle (FL) before making landfall on Wednesday. Those areas could see more than 30 inches of rainfall in 24 hours.Speaking of hot air, this is, of course, not the first error Fox News has made.In July, the network issued an apology after they cropped President Donald Trump out of a broadcasted photo with alleged sex traffickers Jeffery Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as, Trump's then-girlfriend, Melania Trump. The network says it was a “mistake.”As for the thoughts and prayers, might as well scrap them and, instead, get ready to send supplies, aid, and actual support to those communities that will factually be impacted by the flooding caused by Hurricane Sally, and let's hope those residents aren't tuning in to Fox News for updates on, like, literally anything.