Join the Metro Times Press Club: Because no news is bad news.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Ex-state Sen. Virgil Smith who shot up ex-wife's car with AR-15 pleads guilty

Posted By on Wed, Sep 16, 2020 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge Former state Sen. Virgil Smith. - MICHIGAN DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS
  • Michigan Department of Corrections
  • Former state Sen. Virgil Smith.

Former state Sen. Virgil Smith Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to two charges stemming from a 2015 case in which he opened fire on his ex-wife’s Mercedes-Benz with an AR-15 rifle.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Office agreed to a sentence of probation and dismissed charges of felonious assault, domestic violence assault and battery, and felony firearm. Smith pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property and reckless discharge of a firearm.



He’s scheduled to be sentenced by Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Talon on Oct. 28. Smith and prosecutors reached a sentence agreement that calls for him serving probation until March 14, 2021.

Smith, 40, had previously reached a plea agreement that would have prohibited him from holding elective office during a five-year probation period. As part of that deal, he served about nine moths in jail in 2016. But Smith violated the agreement by running for a Detroit City Council seat in 2017, a race he lost.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July 2018 that Smith cannot be barred from running for office as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors reinstated the previous charges.

The violent encounter happened after Smith’s ex-wife Anistia Thomas told police that she saw another woman in Thomas’ bed. She and Thomas got into a physical confrontation, and she said he assaulted her. After Thomas was outside the home, she said Smith grabbed a semi-automatic rifle and began shooting at her.

“He actually tried to kill me,” she told the Detroit Free Press earlier this year. “He shot at me with his AR-15.”

Smith denied shooting at her, instead saying he shot at her car when she was not inside it.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Reps. Tlaib and Dingell confronted by police before finding 'unsafe conditions' at Amazon warehouse in Romulus Read More

  2. Hurricane Sally to hit Michigan, Fox News mistakenly reports Read More

  3. Communities of color are dumping grounds for toxic waste in Michigan Read More

  4. UM-Dearborn apologizes after it promoted a 'Non-POC Cafe' so white people could talk about their white feelings Read More

  5. Michigan Senate approves bill to allow absentee ballots to be processed before Election Day Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit