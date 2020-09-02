It's back! Vote for the Best of Detroit. Polls open until Sept. 4.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Lifelong Republican Sterling Heights mayor endorses Democrat U.S. Sen. Peters for re-election

Posted By on Wed, Sep 2, 2020 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. - COURTESY OF U.S. SEN. GARY PETERS
  • Courtesy of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters
  • U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor, a lifelong Republican who said he regrets voting for President Donald Trump in 2016, is endorsing U.S. Sen. Gary Peters for re-election.

Taylor’s endorsement comes two years after he endorsed Peters’ Republican challenger John James in his unsuccessful bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing. This time around, Taylor says Peters is the better candidate for Sterling Heights and Macomb County.



“In 2018, I endorsed John James and supported his run for U.S. Senate, but today the choice is clear, I am endorsing Sen. Peters for reelection,” Taylor told Michigan Advance. “Gary has delivered for Sterling Heights. He was pivotal, working in a bipartisan manner, to secure the money we needed to rebuild Mound Road, he supported our firefighters and first responders with his advocacy for our SAFER grant to improve service to our residents, and he has been a fierce advocate for our small businesses, suppliers, auto manufacturers, and our aerospace and defense industry. Macomb County and Sterling Heights lead the way in all of these sectors, and Senator Peters understands that and understands us.”

click to enlarge Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. - STERLING HEIGHTS
  • Sterling Heights
  • Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor.
Taylor, who became mayor in 2014, said the first time he voted for a Democrat was during Michigan’s presidential primary election this year, when he cast a ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden to restore “decency” to the presidency.

“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and he’s the candidate who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," Taylor told The Chicago Tribune in March.

On Aug. 6, Taylor responded to a Trump tweet, saying, "I'm going to vote against you based on your 3+ year record of incompetence and corruption."


Macomb County helped deliver Michigan for Trump in 2016, becoming the largest county in Michigan to support Trump.

In the closely watched U.S. Senate race, James was trailing Peters 49%-35%. Another 12% were undecided.

In a cover story on Aug. 26, Metro Times revealed that James’ company lost its tax exempt status after it failed to create the jobs it promise, all while James lined his pockets.

