Biden's lead over Trump widens in Michigan, while Sen. Peters tops John James

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to carry a significant lead over President Trump in Michigan, a critical swing-state that Trump narrowly won in 2016, according to a new poll.The latest Morning Consult survey shows Biden leading Trump 52%-42%.The poll also shows U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, leading Republican candidate John James by a wider margin, 49%-35%. But 12% of those polled are still undecided.In the five-state poll, Biden also is leading in Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona. In North Carolina, Biden and Trump are tied at 47%, with 4% undecided. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina.The polls have a 3-point margin of error and were conducted between July 17 to July 26. Previous polls have shown Biden leading in Michigan. A Fox News poll in August showed Biden leading the president 49%-41%. A Quinnipiac Survey in February showed Trump trailing Biden by 5 percentage points.