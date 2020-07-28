Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Biden's lead over Trump widens in Michigan, while Sen. Peters tops John James

Posted By on Tue, Jul 28, 2020 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge MATT SMITH PHOTOGRAPHER / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Former Vice President Joe Biden continues to carry a significant lead over President Trump in Michigan, a critical swing-state that Trump narrowly won in 2016, according to a new poll.

The latest Morning Consult survey shows Biden leading Trump 52%-42%.



The poll also shows U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat, leading Republican candidate John James by a wider margin, 49%-35%. But 12% of those polled are still undecided.

In the five-state poll, Biden also is leading in Georgia, Colorado, and Arizona. In North Carolina, Biden and Trump are tied at 47%, with 4% undecided. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Georgia, Arizona, and North Carolina.

The polls have a 3-point margin of error and were conducted between July 17 to July 26. Previous polls have shown Biden leading in Michigan.

A Fox News poll in August showed Biden leading the president 49%-41%. A Quinnipiac Survey in February showed Trump trailing Biden by 5 percentage points.

