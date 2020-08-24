Lawmakers call for investigation after Detroit police arrested 42 protesters, seriously injuring some

Detroit police, using batons, tear gas & pepper spray, arrested 42 peaceful protesters early Sunday morning. Protesters were bruised & bleeding. Video by Jeffrey Nolish, an observer with Michigan Liberation. pic.twitter.com/XhNIpru9vT— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) August 24, 2020
Kevin Kwart says he was offeringprotesters a safe place in his Woodward apartment building when Detroit police tackled and beat him last night. He was arrested and issued 3 tickets. He says he plans to file a complaint. Police tell me they will investigate alleged abuses. @freep pic.twitter.com/akraceWSL9— m.l. elrick (@elrick) August 23, 2020
While there have been a few commissioners who have spoken up about police violence consistently, we need the entire elected Board of Police Commissioners to take action.— Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 23, 2020
We cannot standby while residents & peaceful protestors continue to be harmed. https://t.co/SD4gogJEpa
