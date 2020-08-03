Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

News Hits

Detroit sees uptick of absentee ballots ahead of primary, but Black voters are still wary of voting by mail

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 2:24 PM

click to enlarge ROB CRANDALL / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Rob Crandall / Shutterstock.com

There's no question that Detroit will likely play an important role come the November presidential election, seeing that President Donald Trump narrowly won in Michigan by just 10,000 votes over Hillary Clinton, due in part to a low turnout by Black voters.



But 2020 is shaping up to be different. The Secretary of State’s Office reports it issued 1.7 million absentee ballots for Tuesday's primary, compared to 475,000 in 2016. Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey says the city has received more than 90,000 requests for absentee ballots, NBC News reports, making it the most the city has ever received for any election.

This isn't the first evidence of a potential uptick in Black voter turnout.

Following the 2016 presidential election, Black voters in Wayne County showed up to vote in the 2018 midterm election, in a staggering increase from 38% in 2014 to 54%. A recent Washington Post-Ipsos poll reported “strong interest” in the upcoming election among Black voters, “with nearly 3 in 4” Black adults claiming they are “absolutely certain to vote,” many of whom cite racism and police brutality as key issues.

Despite these hopeful projections, many voters are wary of the mail-in ballot system, especially Black voters, who have endured systemic voter suppression for years. There is concern that voters who distrust the mail-in ballots may also skip out on in-person voting due to the surging coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted the Black community in Detroit and throughout the country.

Confusion and frustration clouds the mail-in ballot process, as well. According to an NPR report, of the primary elections already held this year, “at least 65,000 absentee or mail-in ballots have been rejected” often because they arrived past the deadline, and many cities are seeing delays in mail service. The report also finds that young Black and Latino voters are more likely to have their ballots rejected due to errors. Another reason ballots may get tossed is because of mismatched signatures.


Last week, Trump doubled-down on his unfounded belief that mail-in voting is a “fraudulent” practice that will significantly benefit Democrats and went as far as to suggest delaying the November election, which he does not have the authority to do under federal law. In May, Trump falsely claimed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had been mailing absentee ballots to all 7.7 million active voters in the state, when in fact she had sent out applications for those requesting an absentee ballot. Though Trump corrected himself in a tweet, he threatened to withhold funding for Michigan should “they want to go down this voter fraud path.”

Benson has urged Michigan voters to "immediately" mail in their ballots to ensure they are counted, and reminded that voters can also take ballots to an official ballot dropbox or to your local clerk’s office. Polling places will also be open for in-person voting on Tuesday.

"Voting in person for tomorrow’s #AugustPrimary will be safe and secure,” Benson tweeted Monday. “Our team @MichSoS continues to deliver PPE —including face masks, sneeze guards, gloves, hand sanitizer and more — to jurisdictions in every corner of the state. Remember to #WearAMask if you vote in person!”

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Viral anti-Trump ad urges Michigan voters to 'bring back America' by voting for Biden Read More

  2. Toilet to table: Michigan farmers feed crops with ‘toxic brew’ of human and industrial waste Read More

  3. Dr. Fauci says Henry Ford hydroxychloroquine study touted by Trump is 'flawed' Read More

  4. Activist requests a grand jury to find Prosecutor Kym Worthy guilty of a misdemeanor over election filing Read More

  5. These 35 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit