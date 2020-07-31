Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

Detroit police now have a duty to intervene when officers use excessive force

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge Detroit police squad car. - STEVE NEAVLING
  • Steve Neavling
  • Detroit police squad car.

Detroit police are now required to intervene when they witness another officer using excessive force or engaging in other misconduct.

DPD Chief James Craig announced Thursday that he signed a “duty to intervene” executive order as part of an overhaul of the department’s use-of-force policy. Police who violate the order can be fired.



Before the order, police were only required to report misconduct.

Police departments across the country are implementing “duty to intervene” policies following the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis cop knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. While Floyd repeatedly cried out, “I can’t breathe,” nearby officers did nothing to intervene. Those officers have been charged with aiding and abetting in his murder.

The policy is designed to break through the so-called “blue wall of silence,” the tradition of police refusing to rat each other out or step on each other's toes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in June unveiled a plan in late June that included a duty intervene. But with a Republican-led Legislature, the plan has not gained traction.

Detroit’s 11-member Board of Police Commissioners, which is tasked with oversight of DPD, is considering strengthening the department’s use of force policy. On June 11, Commissioner Willie Burton, the lone progressive voice on the board, proposed demilitarizing the police force and banning the use of tear gas and flash-bang grenades. Some of his colleagues laughed at him, and the proposals failed.

"You want to be on the right side of history on this," Burton told commissioners as they rejected his proposals without a debate.

So far this month, Detroit police have shot four people, and Craig has defended each shooting as justified.

In a cover story on June 24, Metro Times explored what it would mean to defund DPD.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump wants to delay the election. Big Gretch says, 'If we could hold an election in 1864 in the midst of a Civil War, we can and will hold one in 2020.' Read More

  2. Toilet to table: Michigan farmers feed crops with ‘toxic brew’ of human and industrial waste Read More

  3. Trump campaign stops buying ads in Michigan as Biden’s lead widens Read More

  4. Gov. Whitmer reopens casinos, cracks down on bars and indoor gatherings as Michigan COVID-19 cases surpass 80k Read More

  5. Harper Woods city manager calls on mayor to resign over 'white supremacist' remark Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 29, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit