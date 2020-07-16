These 35 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit police car.

Chancellor Searcy, DPD, Dishonesty and false statements



Charles Lynem, DPD, Dishonesty and false statements



John McKee, DPD, False statement



Steven Fultz, DPD, False statement



Nevin Hughes, DPD, False statement



William Little, DPD, False statement



Sean Harris, DPD, False statement



Myron Weathers, Highland Park/DPD, Fraudulent activity



William Melendez, Inkster, False statement



Sheila Reed, DPD, Theft and dishonesty



Kevin Dowe, Wayne County Sheriffs Department, Embezzlement,



Lashaundra Ferguson, DPD, Fraudulent activity



Harold Rochon, DPD, Misconduct in office



Michael Dailey, DPD, Fraudulent activity



Richard Billingslea, DPD, Obstruction of justice



Michael Lynch, Harper Woods, Larceny



Michael Merritt, DPD, Larceny



Tyrone Kemp, DPD, Fraudulent activity



Michael Collins, DPD, Fraudulent activity



Diamond Greenwood, DPD, Obstruction of justice



Naim Brown, DPD, Bribery



Christopher Staton, DPD, Fed. conviction



David Hansberry, DPD, Fed. conviction



Bryan Watson, DPD, Fed. conviction



Michael Mosley, DPD, Fed. conviction

Robert S. Smith, Wayne County Sheriff's Department, Retail Fraud



Phillip Smith, Lincoln Park, Untruthfulness



James Fontana, Lincoln Park, Untruthfulness



Jamil Martin, DPD, Fed. conviction



Deonne Dotson, DPD, Fed. conviction



Christopher Fey, Van Buren, Untruthfulness



Alex Vinson, DPD, Larceny



Charles Willis, DPD, Fed. conviction



Anthony Careathers, DPD, Fed. conviction



Marty Tutt, DPD, Fed. conviction

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Thursday released a list of 35 police officers in Wayne County who have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court cases.The names are part of what’s called the Brady-Giglio list, named after a pair of U.S. Supreme Court rulings that require police departments and prosecutors to divulge evidence that could help the defense.The list is a compilation of officers who have committed offenses involving theft, dishonesty, fraud, false statements, bias, or bribery. Some have been fired; others are still on the job.Of the 35 officers, 27 are from the Detroit Police Department.“Because trials will begin again mid-August and September, we thought it was important to send this out to our prosecutors and defense attorneys,” Worthy says in a statement. “We are taking the additional step of releasing the list to the public, because in an era of criminal justice reform, it just makes sense. We will repeat this process quarterly and expect to release an updated list in September.”Here are the names and the reason they’re on the list: