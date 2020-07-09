Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

News Hits

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 9, 2020

News Hits

Rep. Tlaib supports BREATHE Act, includes defunding police, reparations, universal basic income

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 9:58 AM

click to enlarge Rep. Rashida Tlaib. - PHIL PASQUINI / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Phil Pasquini / Shutterstock.com
  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Two members of "the Squad" have thrown their support behind wide-ranging legislation that would address many of the demands of the massive nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd under Minneapolis police.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts announced the BREATHE Act, the result of a project led by the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 organizations. It's been dubbed a "modern-day civil rights act" by supporters.



The bill is broken into four sections. The first calls for divesting from police agencies like the DEA and ICE, banning surveillance technology, ending civil asset forfeiture, ending life sentences and mandatory minimum sentences, closing federal prisons, and decriminalizing and retroactively expunging both state and federal drug offenses, among others.

The second section calls for incentives for states to shrink or close detention facilities, removing police from schools, abolishing police gang databases, eliminating court fees and forgiving all court debts, repealing all juvenile offenses, and creating new intervention programs that would send specialists other than police to respond to 911 calls, among others.

The third section calls for social equity in communities, including equitable funding for all schools, closing youth detention centers, developing school curricula critical of colonialism, more wraparound services for students, promoting environmental justice, providing safe access to water, creating pilot programs for universal basic income, providing access to education for undocumented immigrants, and modernizing all public schools, among others.

The fourth section calls for reparations for those incarcerated including enfranchisement to vote, creating a public financing program for campaigns powered by small dollar contributions, incentivizing states to increase voter turnout, allowing undocumented immigrants to vote in local and state elections, and holding officials and police officers accountable, among others.

On Fox News, Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana called the legislation "a serious effort to compete in the Woke Olympics" that could only be improved "with the shredder." But University of Michigan professor and criminal justice expert Heather Ann Thompson told the Associated Press that the moment demands these changes.

"I think those programs that they're suggesting eliminating only look radical if we really ignore the fact that there has been tremendous pressure to meaningfully reform this criminal justice system," she said. "Every radical piece of legislation that we've ever passed in this country, it has passed on the heels of the kinds of grassroots protests that we saw on the streets. The will of the people indicates that if they just keep putting a Band-Aid on it, these protests are not going to go away."

You can read the full act here.

The House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a sweeping police reform bill, last month. All 233 Democrats voted in favor of the bill, as well as three Republicans. The legislation calls for increasing accountability for law enforcement misconduct, enhancing transparency and data collection, and eliminating discriminatory policing practices.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

More on News Hits

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michigan among four states suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for prioritizing relief funds for private schools Read More

  2. Michigan AG's office to review case involving packed sandbar party on July 4 Read More

  3. 'Driving While Black?' Billboard warns drivers about racial profiling by Livonia police Read More

  4. Warren City Council eliminates job of Mayor Fouts' beloved assistant Read More

  5. Corktown’s Black housing project is a 'target area' for developers Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 8, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation