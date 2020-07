With coronavirus cases rising, Whitmer warns she may 'dial back' reopening

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Michigan residents are required to wear masks in stores.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer cautioned Tuesday morning that she may “dial back” reopening the state if the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase."We're going to continue to monitor the numbers," Whitmer said in an interview with"New Day." "If they keep moving up, we're going to dial back if we have to, and that’s the last thing any of us wants."Whitmer added, “I’m not going to be bullied into moving before it’s safe, and if we have to move back, we’re going to” do that.Confirmed coronavirus cases are on the rise in Michigan, with 543 reported Friday, the largest single-day increase in more than a month and more than twice the daily average in May.Whitmer said she was “disappointed” that hundreds of partiers packed into Diamond Lake in West Michigan on the Fourth of July."COVID-19 is still very present here in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “I would hate to think that this sacrifice that we've made could be made in vain because some people are losing interest or are dropping their guard."Since March, the coronavirus has killed nearly 6,000 people and infected more 65,000 people. Whitmer is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to provide updates about COVID-19.Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on June 8, far later than most states, permitting bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity. Beginning on June 15, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen.Last week, Whitmer ordered some bars to temporarily stop indoor service