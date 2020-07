Hundreds pack into Diamond Lake in West Michigan as coronavirus cases increase

click to enlarge Max Lewis on Twitter

Screengrab of partiers at Diamond Lake.

Here’s the scene at Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan today. Looks like a recipe for disaster...🤦🏽‍♂️ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0OfgCXThQw — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 4, 2020

Hundreds of partiers without masks packed into Diamond Lake in West Michigan on the Fourth of July, ignoring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s advice to “take it easy” as the coronavirus makes a comeback in the state.Videos show revelers in thigh-high water, dancing to music and bouncing an oversized beach ball without regard to social distancing guidelines.“Looks like we’ll be busy over the next few weeks,” Dr. Mark Fox, deputy health director for St. Jospeh County, tweeted.One of the party’s organizers says he has “minimal worries.”“Yea, it could’ve spread the virus, but it also could not have spread the virus,” Kevin, who declined to reveal his last name, tells WOOD-TV8 On Friday, Michigan reported 543 new confirmed cases , the highest number in more than a month. Since March, the coronavirus has killed nearly 6,000 people and infected more 65,000 people.Whitmer lifted the state’s stay-at-home order on June 8, far later than most states, permitting bars and restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity. Beginning on June 15, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen.At least 107 coronavirus cases have been traced to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub in East Lansing, prompting the governor on Wednesday to temporarily ban indoor bar service in much of Michigan.In response to videos of the party circulating on social media, people criticized the revelers for being so reckless and selfish.“WTF is wrong with these Covidiots,” Steve Delfin tweeted.“This is why the rest of the world thinks we’ve devolved into something less than a leading democracy.”Kevin Morrow tweeted, “A mass suicide in progress.”“Jesus, people, can you really be that ignorant and dumb?” Stefan Kammerer tweeted. “Do you really not want to beat COVID-19, let it keep killing Americans and let it keep ruining our economy?”