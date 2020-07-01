Tlaib, AOC, Omar, and Pressley team up to raise money for progressive causes with 'Squad Victory Fund'

click to enlarge Shutterstock

“While GOP and corporate donors fight to silence us, we are building a multi-racial grassroots movement to take on entrenched systems of inequality,” Omar says. “Our movement is for justice. Our movement is for equality. Our movement is for peace. And our movement is for a better future.”

Members of "the Squad" are teaming up to raise money for their reelections and to support other progressive campaigns nationwide.Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley on Wednesday announced the creation of the Squad Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee for their reelection campaigns and leadership PACs.The first-term congresswomen, who are all running for reelection, have gained legions of fans by championing progressive causes, like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, and fighting against President Donald Trump’s divisive and racist rhetoric. They also announced their official endorsements of each other for reelection in November.“Shared values of being rooted in justice, freedom, and equity brought me together with my sisters-in-service, Alex, Ayanna, and Ilhan,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib says in a news release. “During our first term in office, we’ve remained rooted in the communities we serve, pushing bold and transformative solutions to the issues impacting our neighbors. We lead by centering vulnerable communities and ensuring that we do not leave anyone behind. I’m proud to endorse their re-election campaigns today and to push forward to make sure people are truly represented with transformative leadership in Congress with the Squad Victory Fund.”Detroit City Councilwoman Brenda Jones, a moderate Democrat, is running against Tlaib in the 13th Congressional District primary election on Aug. 4. Tlaib opposes facial recognition technology and corporate welfare, two issues that Jones has supported on the council.Calling this “an unprecedented historical moment,” Ocasio-Cortez said progressive causes, such as racial justice, narrowing the wealth gap, and ending mass incarceration, are coming under attack and “have never been more important.”“Wall Street and Trump donors poured over $3 million into an attempt to defeat me and now they’re preparing to do even more to stop this progressive momentum in its tracks,” Ocasio-Cortez says. “The Squad Victory Fund will help us fight back.”Pressley adds, “We find ourselves in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented organizing, unprecedented mobilizing, and unprecedented legislating. Alex, Ilhan, and Rashida are bold, activist leaders who share a deep commitment to the communities they represent. Together, we’ll continue to do the work of ensuring that those closest to the pain are closest to the power, and we’ll continue building this movement to make real, positive change in pursuit of racial, economic, education, and environmental justice.”