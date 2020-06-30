Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Black Detroiters hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus-related job losses

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge Detroit's Grab n' Go food distribution. - CITY OF DETROIT
  • City of Detroit
  • Detroit's Grab n' Go food distribution.

A disproportionate number of Black Detroiters say they have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new University of Michigan study.

Nearly half of Detroit’s Black residents and a third of the city’s Latinos lost their jobs, compared to 22% of white Detroiters, as a result of shutdowns to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. All together, 40% of Detroiters remain temporarily or permanently laid off, according to University of Michigan’s third Detroit Metro Area Communities Study (DMACS), which was conducted between May 28 and June 11.



The city’s unemployment rate sits at 45%, the same rate from a month ago. By contrast, Michigan’s unemployment rate fell to 21.2% in May.

"The unemployment rate in the city of Detroit remains alarmingly high and has not changed very much in the past month,” Jeffrey Morenoff, professor of public policy and sociology and director of the Population Studies Center at U-M's Institute for Social Research, says in a news release. "Also, 56% of those not currently working believe it is very unlikely they will return to work in the next month.” 

Many Detroiters are worried they can’t make ends meet.

"We find that a substantial number of people are falling behind on their bills and facing financially precarious situations," Lydia Wileden, a doctoral candidate at U-M who analyzed the DMACS COVID-19 survey data, says. "One in five Detroit households say they have not paid at least one household bill in the past month, and 44% say they are concerned about facing one or more hardships such as being evicted, having their utilities shut off or going bankrupt in the coming months."

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

More News Hits »

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Detroit police release videos of squad car driving through crowd of protesters Read More

  2. Detroit City Council investigates cop who plowed through a crowd of protesters with a police SUV Read More

  3. Nothing weird about Detroit's largely white Black Lives Matter protests, according to cellphone data Read More

  4. Daughters of conservative Michigan candidate turn daddy issues into viral political power, beg voters not to vote for him Read More

  5. From Cape Town to Motortown Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation