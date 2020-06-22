Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Monday, June 22, 2020

Black teen died after screaming 'I can't breathe' while restrained at a for-profit youth center in Kalamazoo, lawsuit states

Posted By on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 2:44 PM

click to enlarge Cornelius Fredericks in the hospital before he died. - CORNELIUS FREDERICKS' FAMILY
  • Cornelius Fredericks' family
  • Cornelius Fredericks in the hospital before he died.

Before his death, 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks screamed, “I can’t breathe,” while he was improperly placed in a restraint by staff members of a for-profit residential youth center in Kalamazoo, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the teen's estate Monday.

Fredericks, who was Black and in foster care, was restrained by staff for throwing a sandwich in the cafeteria of Lakeside Academy. He went into cardiac arrest at a hospital and died 30 hours later on May 1.



The family’s attorney, Jon Marko, said at least one staff member of Lakeside Academy sat directly on Frederick’s chest as he lost consciousness. Employees waited 12 minutes to call 911, even though Fredericks was limp and unresponsive, Marko said.

“It’s a horrible, tragic case," Marko said at a news conference Monday. "We want to make sure this never happens to another child.”

Fredericks’ aunt, Tenia Goshay said she wants answers and accountability.

“I want to know why this happened,” Goshay said. “I want some justice for my nephew.”

Following an investigation into Fredericks’ death, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services terminated its contract with Lakeside Academy in June. The academy had at least 30 other violations over the past five years, Marko said.

At the hospital, Fredericks tested positive for COVID-19. Follow-up testing at the facility revealed that nearly 40 other residents and nine staffers were also positive for COVID-19.

Sequel Youth and Family Services is also listed as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting is reviewing the case to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

