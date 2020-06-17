Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Attorney General Nessel reopens ‘I can’t breathe’ case in Michigan amid George Floyd protests

Posted By on Wed, Jun 17, 2020 at 10:37 AM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE.COM
  • YouTube.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has reopened an investigation into the 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran, a 25-year-old Black man who was pinned down by five security officers at a Southfield mall as he gasped, “I can’t breathe.”

After an eight month investigation, Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper declined to charge the security officers, saying they did not intend to kill Cochran at Northland Mall.



click to enlarge McKenzie Cochran - PEACE FUNERAL HOME
  • Peace Funeral Home
  • McKenzie Cochran
Fast-forward to Memorial Day in Minneapolis, when George Floyd died while a cop kneeled on the side of his neck as Floyd cried out, “I can’t breathe.”

Amid nationwide protests over Floyd’s death, Cooper and Southfield police asked Nessel to reopen the case against the mall security guards. Cochran’s family supports the decision.

“My office will conduct a thorough and comprehensive review of this case to determine whether any additional action should have been taken in response to Mr. Cochran’s death,” Nessel said in a news release. “If the evidence warrants additional action, we will make efforts to ensure justice is served.”

Cochran, who was unarmed, died of compression asphyxiation, according to an autopsy.

The confrontation began after mall security guards were called to the L.A. Diamonds store, where the clerk said Cochran was acting suspiciously and said he wanted to kill somebody. Cochran was pepper-sprayed, hand-cuffed, and held face down by security guards for nine minutes.


Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More News Hits »

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Henry Ford Health System still moving forward with hydroxychloroquine study Read More

  2. Let's all pretend Biden isn't leading Trump by 16 points in Michigan and act accordingly Read More

  3. City of Detroit removes Christopher Columbus statue from downtown as Black Lives Matter protests continue Read More

  4. Savage Love: Oral reports Read More

  5. Former OPD chief Val Demings is on Joe Biden’s shortlist. Let’s talk about that. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation