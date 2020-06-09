Help Us Keep Reporting. Donate to Detroit Metro Times.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Petition to recall Gov. Whitmer set to begin July 1 after panel approves language

Posted By on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference about the coronavirus. - STATE OF MICHIGAN
  • State of Michigan
  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a recent news conference about the coronavirus.

A petition to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to begin circulating on July 1 after the bipartisan Board of Canvassers approved the language on Monday.

The petition organizer, Albion resident Chad Baase, 39, must collect more than 1 million signatures from registered voters within 60 days of launching it to get the recall question on the statewide ballot.



The recall is based on Whitmer’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in nearly 6,000 deaths and 65,000 confirmed infections in Michigan.

The recall language cites nine of the 112 executive orders that Whitmer has issued in response to COVID-19. They include the stay-at-home order, which banned non-essential travel and activities and forced the closure of many businesses beginning March 24. Other orders include limiting non-essential dental and medical procedures, stopping veterinary services, and limiting non-essential dental and medical procedures.

Baase told reporters that the primary motivation behind the petition was the executive orders’ impact on businesses and employees, many of whom were laid off and struggled to get relief because the state’s unemployment system was ill-equipped to handle the unprecedented demand.

“You can’t take away someone’s income and say you’re eligible for pandemic unemployment but then you can’t speak with anyone. I’m still waiting on my unemployment” Baase told MLive. They owe me 10 weeks.”

Michigan’s stay-at-home order lasted longer than most states.

Whitmer’s campaign team dismissed the recall as “another baseless partisan attack” and said the Board of Canvasser’s decision likely will be appealed because the board failed “to apply the correct standard of review to the petition,” said Christopher Mills, a senior adviser to governor’s campaign.

"Michiganders know that the vast majority support the governor’s swift and aggressive action in the fight against COVID-19," Mills said. "The governor plans to fight this recall aggressively while staying focused on protecting Michigan families from the spread of COVID-19."

Polls have shown that most Michigan residents generally support Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic.

Stay on top of Detroit news and views. Sign up for our weekly issue newsletter delivered each Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Detroit Metro Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Detroit and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Detroit's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More News Hits »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

News Hits

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Anti-racism movement in conservative Romeo swells after rock defaced with racial slurs and blue lines Read More

  2. A MAGA boat parade will travel from Macomb County to Detroit to celebrate Trump's birthday this weekend, and we hope it fucking rains Read More

  3. Prosecutor Worthy is ineligible to run for reelection, her opponent alleges in complaint to election officials Read More

  4. What makes the Black Lives Matter protests different from the anti-lockdown protests? Read More

  5. The number of people in the U.S. dead from COVID-19 could fill Michigan Stadium Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 3, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

4/20 Issue
Coronavirus Resources
City Guide
FLAVOR
Best of Detroit
Drink
More...

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Metro Times

30 E. Canfield St.

Detroit, MI 48201

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Weed

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Movies

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2020 Detroit Metro Times - Contact Us

Website powered by Foundation