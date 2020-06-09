A list of Detroit-area justice and counseling resources

click to enlarge Steve Neavling

Detroit activist Tristan Taylor organized Detroit's Black Lives Matter protests. “We say this is America’s problem, right?” he says. “If this is America’s problem, it’s actually the obligation and duty of America to stand with Black and brown bodies.”

In light of the demand for justice across the world, Michigan offers a number of resources to help with legal services, bail funds, therapy, youth and LGBTQ+ support, and donations.Below is a list of provided local/statewide resources including non-profit charities and donation sites.The Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund helps incarcerated people across the state.They assist people who have been arrested regardless of their race, gender, citizenship, or socioeconomic status. They offer bail assistance, family resources, and help with court.This non-profit organization’s mission is to combat mass incarceration. The Bail Project assists low-income communities and people releasing presumably innocent inmates. They provide free bail assistance with partnerships, public defenders, and advocates.NLG has options to request release of inmates, legal observers, and education of rights in Michigan. For decades, they have been promoting social and economic justice.This free bailout program allows citizens to help get an inmate out of jail.The Detroit Justice Center helps build a fair justice system. The non-profit organization helps the community with legal services, advocacy, equity, campaigns, bail funds, and more.Black Lives Matter’s goal is to spread equity and Black freedom within the community. They advocate against police brutality/murder, for education and expression, and activism. They hold events, forums, discussions, and protests to fight for Black lives.For many years, Michigan United conducts campaigns and reforms for justice in all sectors. They offer services and education, leadership development, and strategic campaigns for equity in Michigan.Progress Michigan holds government officials accountable for injustices in communities. They also promote/campaign progression to make Michigan a more equitable state.This organization aims to improve the quality of life of Detroit residents. We the People of Detroit builds equity, civil rights, clean water, and education throughout the city.482 is a Detroit-wide education network. They ensure equal education regardless of a child’s socioeconomic status.New Detroit spreads racial understanding in metro Detroit. They hold conversations on race, multicultural leadership, health and safety, and racial healing.MCHR fights for justice in oppressed communities. They discuss and take action on social issues such as racism, sexism, classism, etc.BUF has helped over one thousand communities over 45 years. Their goal is to empower Black people in Michigan through collaborative partnerships. They offer academics and education, and health and wellness.Ioby is a nationwide site to promote community projects. Detroit’s projects include crowdfunding for different donations, such as food donations, protests, relief funds, and more.The Radical Well-Being Center focuses on the wellness of Black people, non-Black people of color, and LGBTQ+. Their services include psychotherapy, group therapy, community events, workshops, and holistic healing.Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) provides WSU students with workshops, peer groups, crisis contacts, and counseling.LGBT Detroit has been providing knowledge and support since 1994. They offer healing and counseling services, leadership development, sexual health education, and safety for the LGBTQ+ community.Named after the Detroit activist, the Ruth Ellis Center specializes in youth and LGBTQ+ groups. They have a number of services such as HIV-prevention, skill-building, wellness centers, and safe havens with various services.For more than 25 years, Equality Michigan has fought against violence and discrimination in the LGBTQ+ community. Their advocacy services include sexual health, domestic violence, hate crimes, sexual assault, and other forms of bias.Affirmations’ goal is to fight for the rights of people in the LGBTQ+ community with domestic violence support, homelessness support, mental and health services, youth groups, and discussion and support groups.Just Speak works with victims of child abuse and trauma. They offer mentorship, interactive activities, workshops, presentations, counseling, and more.